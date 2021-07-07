Bugatti, Porsche and Rimac Join Forces For Awesome New Auto Brand

The purveyor the W16 engine and the EV company behind the 1,914 Nevera are one in Bugatti-Rimac.

Supercar synergy surrounds a new venture that sees Bugatti, Rimac and Porsche joining forces for an all-new automotive brand.

The brand, Bugatti-Rimac, has been in the works since September, according to Road and Track. Rimac holds a 55 percent stake in the marque, while Porsche holds 45 percent in addition to a 24 percent stake in Rimac. Bugatti will be brought into the joint company by current owner Volkswagen, at which point the shares will then be transferred to Porsche.



While there's no news of a first project, Bugatti-Rimac's potential is obvious. The standalone marques are behind two of the most batshit hypercar platforms around: the W16-powered Bugatti Chiron and the all-electric Rimac Nevera (or C Two).

The gas-powered brute continues to evolve, with the latest Chiron Super Sport featuring 1,577 horsepower and a 273-mph top speed. The long-awaited EV pushes out an ungodly 1,914 hp through four electric motors to achieve a 1.8-second zero-to-60 mph time. Add in the prowess of Porsche, the most profitable piece of the Volkswagen Group's empire, and the possibilities are wild.

“We are combining Bugatti's strong expertise in the hyper sports car business with Rimac's tremendous innovative strength in the highly promising field of electric mobility," said Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board at Porsche AG.

"Bugatti is contributing a tradition-rich brand, iconic products, unique quality standards and craftsmanship, a loyal customer base and a global dealer network to the joint venture. In addition to technology, Rimac is contributing new development and organizational approaches.”

I have always loved cars and can see at Bugatti where passion for cars can take you to," added Mate Rimac, founder and CEO of Rimac Automobili. "I can’t begin to tell you how excited I am by the potential of these two brands combining knowledge, technologies and values to create some truly special projects in the future.”