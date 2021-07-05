Celebrate the Legendary Porsche 911 With This Coffee Table Book

Porche 911 lovers, rejoice.
Porsche (911) (1963-1964)

Pull anyone off the street and ask them to name a sports car, and there's a good chance that "Porsche 911" will roll off their tongue without much hesitation. That fact is indicative the automotive icon's venerable legacy established over 50-plus years, celebrated here in the aptly-titled Porsche 911 Book, published by TeNeues

Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 (1973)

Imagery captured by famed automotive photographer Rene Straud is accompanied by text by veteran sports car scribe Jurgen Lewandowski, who offers innumerable 911 factoids in chronological order. 

Porsche 911 SC 3.0 Safari

He starts with the first green T7-based prototype completed in 1959, the production of the first 82 pilot models that were never offered for public sale, and the arrival of the first production models in 1964 that rocked the market with 130-hp 2.0-liter flat-six boxers and 130-mph top speeds.

Porsche 911 Carrera 4

The story continues with the famous "ducktailed" 1973 911 Carrera RS 2. As the fastest production car of its day, the first race-oriented 911 went on to win numerous rally titles. Nearby is the off-road worthy 1978 911 SC 3.0 Safari that continues to capture the minds of customizers and digital artists

Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet (2019)

Other highlights include the first convertible—the 1982 911 SC 3.0 Cabiolet—the 964-generation that kept Porsche Executive board from phasing out a then-struggling marque in the late 80s, the environmentally-minded switch from air-cooled to water-cooled engines in 1997's 996-generation, and the most current 992-series 911, including the 650-hp 911 Turbo S and 450-hp 911 Carrera Cabriolet S. 

Porsche 911 Turbo S (2020)

Priced at $214,99, the Porsche 911 Book is available to buy on Amazon now. 

