Can-Am Jolts Electric Motorcycle Market With Pulse & Origin

The Canadian brand’s first street-legal two-wheelers take on Zero and the Harley-Davidson LiveWire.

(Can-Am)

In addition to a fleet of side-by-sides and ATVs, Can-Am definitely has the market cornered on three-wheeled motorcycles, including the excellent Spyder RT Limited. But for the first time since the 1970s, the Canadian is putting two-wheeled motorcycles on its dealership floors, and they’re all-electric. The brand’s anticipated Pulse street bike and Origin adventure bike share an proprietary Rotax electric motor that instantly produces 47 horsepower and 53 pound-feet of torque—there is no shifter hovering by the left peg or a clutch on the left handlebar. The lighter Pulse (390 pounds) will hit 60 mph in 3.8 seconds, while the heavier Origin (413 pounds) will get there in 4.3 seconds.

Being electric, the big question is how much range will riders get out of the 8.9-kWh battery, which Can-Am says has been vigorously tested at hot and cold extremes. The Pulse’s estimated city range is 100 miles, while the Origin’s is 90 miles. There is an opportunity here for Can-Am to actually deliver on the billed estimated ranges—if these figures hold true, they’re right up there with the actual ranges of Harley-Davidson LiveWire S2 Del Mar and the Zero FXE. Can-Am also promises that the liquid-cooled system that disperses heat from battery, charger, inverter and motor “significantly limits battery degradation over time while simultaneously optimizing range and charge time.” Regardless of the climate, the battery will be replenished from 20 percent to 80 percent capacity in 50 minutes on a Level 2 charging station.

(Can-Am)

The Pulse, which is designed to rip around city streets, features a 10.25-inch touchscreen with four ride modes and Apple CarPlay through Can-Am’s BRP GO! infotainment system. There’s also an Active ReGen system that provides enhanced control and smooth deceleration while giving more power back to the battery. An upgrade package dubbed “Pulse 73″—a reference to the year that spawned the first Can-Am two-wheeler—brings LED lighting, a gauge spoiler, and a special paint job.

With an off-road mission, the Origin adventure bike will likely be the more scrutinized of the two, at least by Can-Am fans with long memories for the brand’s motocross bike successes in the 1970s. With dual-sport tires, an adjustable KYB suspension offering 255 millimeters of front-fork travel, and two Off-Road riding modes, the Origin is ready to tackle trails and carry its operator home on paved roads afterward. An optional “Origin 73” package adds LED lighting, LinQ windscreen, and a special paint finish.

(Can-Am)

“Today, we are reclaiming our two-wheel heritage by bringing new excitement to the electric

motorcycle industry,” said José Boisjoli, President and CEO of BRP, Can-Am’s umbrella company. “50 years ago, Can-Am celebrated many victories with its Track ’n Trail motorcycles, and we are bringing that pedigree back with a focus on modern electric power, connectivity and thrill. We intend to become a global leader in that space with true innovation designed to simplify the riding experience for new riders and introduce electric motorcycles to all.”

Priced from $13,999 for the Pulse and $14,499 for the Origin, both of Can-Am’s electric motorcycles are available at dealerships now.