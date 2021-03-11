This 600-HP Canoo Electric Pickup Might Be Most Modular Truck Ever

The dizzying number of features makes Tesla's Cybertruck already seem like a dinosaur.

Canoo

There's a new electric truck coming to market, and it's named after a boat.

Canoo

L.A.-based EV startup Canoo has announced a cool new battery-electric pickup with 600 hp and 550 pound-feet (when equipped with the dual motors), at least 200 miles of range, and a max payload capacity of 1,800 pounds, which is on par with other half-ton trucks like V6-powered Chevy Silverado.

Canoo

While the output is impressive compared to gas-powered counterparts, the Rivian R1T, Tesla Cybertruck, Nikola Badger promise superior power and at least that much range and payload capacity. But those specs aren't a huge part of the Canoo's game.

Canoo

Rather, it's billed as the "most cab-forward and space efficient" pickup on the market, and its loaded with features to maximize potential in that regard.

Canoo

The six-foot bed can extend to a fully-enclosed eight feet to accommodate large surface-area items, such as sheets of plywood. When extended, a second layer of tailgate doors containing extra taillights keep things street legal, while the overhead brake light doubles as a lamp for nighttime duties.

Canoo has also designed a space divider system for the bed to keep items separate and organized, which could provide a solution to the disarray commonly seen of the beds of people who work trades. Two additional flip-down side tables are located where the bed joins the bulbous cab.

Up front is a cargo storage area for tools and gear, complete with a fold-down workstation. A hidden side step offers another point of access to the bed and additional storage for a first-aid kit, small cooler or similarly sized items.

Canoo

Being an EV, there's a multi-accessory charging port that the company claims can power tools and devices all day at as little as a 10-percent loss of range. Canoo is also planning to offer a variety of roof racks and top-mounted camper shells.

Canoo promises to release full specifications (and perhaps a model name) closer to production. Until then, this certainly appears to be at least the most configurable electric pickup in the pipeline.