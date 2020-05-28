The First-Ever Carbon Fiber Shelby Mustang GT500 Is Coming Soon

“Since 1998, Mr. Shelby believed that carbon fiber would be the future of American sports car manufacturing."

A rendering of the carbon fiber-bodied 1967 Shelby Mustang GT500 by Classic Recreations Classic Recreations

Classic Recreations is undertaking a Mustang restomod production project that's even bolder than its Mach 1 and Boss builds. With manufacturing assistance from Wisconsin's Speedkore Performance Group, the Oklahoma-based outfit is crafting the world's first classic Shelby GT500s with lightweight, all-carbon fiber bodies.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

After an original 1967 or 1968 shell is obtained, Wisconsin's Speedkore blue-light scans it to produce a 3D digital model. A five-axis CNC machine then cuts the molds that are filled with aerospace-grade carbon fiber to create plugs and panels, which are then cured in Speedkore's in-house autoclave.

Classic Recreations' 1967 Shelby Mustang GT500 with a regular metal body. Classic Recreations

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

CR will then install a number of different modern power plants, ranging from a 490-hp Ford Performance Gen 3 5.0L Coyote crate V8 to a 900-hp, hand-built 427-cubic-inch V8 that's aspirated with an intercooled ProCharger supercharger. All engines are piped to a stainless-steel MagnaFlow performance exhaust and mated to a Tremec five-speed manual transmission, but six-speed and automatics are also offered.

Standard features include a power rack-and-pinion conversion, coilover suspension, oversized sway bars, Wilwood brakes, American Racing forged wheels and Michelin high-performance Z-rated tires, but an optional Pro Touring Track Package upgrade includes Detroit Speed Engineering suspension, wider rear wheels and tires, mini tubs and six-piston brake calipers with larger rotors.

. Under the hood. Classic Recreations

What makes CR's model stand out over other GT500 restomods—aside from the application of carbon fiber—is that they're all officially licensed Ford Mustangs Shelbys.

“Since 1998, Mr. Shelby believed that carbon fiber would be the future of American sports car manufacturing, said Carroll Shelby International co-CEO Neil Cummings. "We believe the introduction of a carbon-fiber GT500 Mustang and Cobra is a natural next step in the evolution of these iconic vehicles and builds on the legacy of the same innovation that Carroll Shelby was known for.”

Classic Recreations' 1967 Shelby Mustang GT500 with a regular metal body. Classic Recreations

The carbon-fiber Shelby Mustang GT500s start at just under $220,000. Visit Classic Recreations website to learn more.