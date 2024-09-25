Carlex’s G63 ‘Fiamma G-Vintage’ Elevates Mercedes G-Wagon To New Heights

Designed to “shine on the ski slopes in the morning and under the opera house lights in the evening.” 

Sep 25, 2024
(Carlex Design)

Pitted against well-established G-Wagon customizers like Brabus and Mansory, Poland’s Carlex Design has its work cut out. “The mission of Carlex is to create and offer the world’s finest lifestyle and collector modifications for the iconic Mercedes G-Class,” the company says on its website. Credit where it’s due, Carlex’s latest custom ride is a frontrunner for the most astoundingly pretty aftermarket G-Wagon to make the rounds this year.

(Carlex Design)

This is the Carlex G63 Fiamma G-Vintage—”fiamma” roughly translates as “fiery,” which accounts for the orange body work that’s been polished to a mirror finish. As Top Gear points out, the most “Vintage” styling cue is definitely the set of 20-inch color-matched rims, which appear to have been heavily inspired by the wheels of the Mercedes 600 “Grosser” luxobarge, produced from 1964 to 1981.

The body has also been raised by 10 cm and widened by 4 cm on each side, and the interior is clad largely in white Nappa leather with orange accents, inversing the exterior’s scheme. Not many other details were given on the Fiamma specifically, other than it was vaguely designed to “shine both on the ski slopes in the morning and under the opera house lights in the evening.” 

(Carlex Design)

“In fashion, similar colors are often used in collections aimed at expressing courage and individuality. Inspiration from fire in interior design results in bold details, such as accents in the color of embers, which add not only style but also energy to the vehicle,” the brand adds. “This combination of classic, elegance, and modernity perfectly aligns with current trends in both fashion and automotive design.”

If no mechanical adjustments were made from the stock vehicle, then it’s got a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 that cranks 577 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque through a nine-speed automatic transmission, though the enlarged body and heightened ride may affect performance and handling characteristics. One thing’s for sure: The G63 Fiamma G-Vintage is a rolling automotive fashion statement.

(Carlex Design)
