Lamborghini Is Making an Aventador-Inspired Racing Bicycle

The limited-edition bike shares design elements of the fearsome Italian supercar that set a Nurburgring record.

Lamborghini has teamed up with Toronto's Cervelo Cycles to create a racy bike dressed in a limited-edition Aventador livery.

Specifically, the Cervelo R5 Automobili Lamborghini Edition dons the same gray, black, white and orange camouflage pattern featured on the V12-powered Aventador Super Veloce Jota (SVJ) that set the still-standing Nurburgring road car lap record of 6:44.97 in 2018.

Aside from the colorway and the Raging Bull badge above the fork, Cervelo is responsible for manufacturing the core components, including the floating axles, disc brakes, and rigid frame. Meanwhile, Italian companies provided the Campagnolo Bora One wheels, a Deda Elementi stem, Vittoria Corsa Pro tires and Fizik Aliante saddle. The bike is specced to tackle the steepest uphill and downhill tracks, especially those in the Italian Dolomite Alps.

To celebrate the year the Sant’Agata Bolognese-based company was founded in 1963, only 63 examples will be produced.

And just like Lambo's supercars, the Cervelo R5 Automobili Lamborghini Edition carries a premium price tag of $18,000—nearly four times what you'd pay to get a base Cervelo R5 brand new. Click here to learn more.