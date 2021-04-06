This Porsche 911 Convertible Is a Turbocharged Classic

The one-of-14 ride is so rare, its VIN isn't even listed on Porsche databases.

Versaille-based vintage auto dealer Auxietre & Schmidt has another collectible stunner up for grabs—an ultra-rare 993 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet.

Any 993 911 is already extremely desirable by virtue its air-cooled boxer flat-six, an engine that would be water-cooled in successors.

But this particular car is one of a handful that received bespoke touches from Porsche Exclusive Department, formerly known as the Special Wishes branch.

According to Auxietre and Schmidt, an executive from the MAHAG Porsche distributorship in Munich witnessed the 1995 911 Cabriolet's debut at the Geneva Motor Show.

Impressed by its lines, he inquired about commissioning a limited-edition run of new 911 Turbo Cabriolets, something that Porsche hadn't offered since 1989. The executive was required to purchase at least 10 units wholesale.

Once the deal was approved, Porsche Exclusive went to work. Transplanting the preceding 964-era's 360-hp single-turbo flat-six, five-speed manual transmission and rear-wheel drive architecture required that engineers widen the Turbo body work and rear deck spoiler.

However, the 993 911's light-alloy multi-link rear suspension, which replaced the 964's traditional rear trailing arms and traverse torsion bars, was retained. The era-mixing convertible's sticker price reportedly more than doubled after Porsche Executive's modifications.

The 1995 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolets are so uncommon, their VINs aren't even listed on go-to Porsche databases, as they weren't an official offering. This one, No. 3 of 14, was recently refinished in its original blue paint coat and shows just under 60,000 from-new miles on the odometer.

Price is available upon request, expect to shell out six figures for sure.