Conor McGregor Shows Off New 'Lamborghini Yacht'

The UFC superstar is the proud owner of this "Supercar of the Sea."

Lamborghini

Conor McGregor has at least one badass new toy to play with while he spends the coming weeks recovering from the broken leg that lost him his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

This year's highest-paid athlete dropped a major flex on the Instagram in posting the delivery of his $4 million Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63, an exclusive luxury yacht built in collaboration between the supercar marque and The Italian Sea Group.

Lamborghini

"My Lamborghini yacht is ready," McGregor captioned the photo of the racy vessel. According to TMZ, the rowdy Irish fighter first picked up the so-called "Supercar of the Sea" back in October. The "63" references both the automaker's founding in 1963 and the 63-foot-long hull.

With styling that heavily references the fastest and most powerful Raging Bull in the Sant'Agata Bolognese-based marque's stable, the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 boasts dual 2,000-horsepower V12s capable of pushing it to a wave-slicing 69 mph.

Lamborghini

Much like modern Lamborghini's car bodies, the hull and superstructure are constructed largely from carbon fiber. Thanks to the lightweight material, the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 makes the ultra-lightweight class at 24 tons.

Naval engineers who specialized in hydrodynamic sciences looked to lines of Marcello Gandini-designed classics like the Miura and Countach to create a high-performance shell. The hard top is inspired by Lamborghini roadsters, providing sun and wind protection, while the the Y-shaped bow lights channel the Sian's headlights.

Lamborghini

McGregor may be coming off of back-to-back losses to Poirier in the Octagon, but he's still absolutely killing it outside the cage.