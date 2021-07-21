Conor McGregor Shows Off New 'Lamborghini Yacht'

The UFC superstar is the proud owner of this "Supercar of the Sea."
Author:
Publish date:
Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 (12)

Conor McGregor has at least one badass new toy to play with while he spends the coming weeks recovering from the broken leg that lost him his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.  

This year's highest-paid athlete dropped a major flex on the Instagram in posting the delivery of his $4 million Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63, an exclusive luxury yacht built in collaboration between the supercar marque and The Italian Sea Group. 

Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 (9)

"My Lamborghini yacht is ready," McGregor captioned the photo of the racy vessel. According to TMZ, the rowdy Irish fighter first picked up the so-called "Supercar of the Sea" back in October. The "63" references both the automaker's founding in 1963 and the 63-foot-long hull. 

With styling that heavily references the fastest and most powerful Raging Bull in the Sant'Agata Bolognese-based marque's stable, the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 boasts dual 2,000-horsepower V12s capable of pushing it to a wave-slicing 69 mph. 

Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 (13)

Much like modern Lamborghini's car bodies, the hull and superstructure are constructed largely from carbon fiber. Thanks to the lightweight material, the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 makes the ultra-lightweight class at 24 tons.

Naval engineers who specialized in hydrodynamic sciences looked to lines of Marcello Gandini-designed classics like the Miura and Countach to create a high-performance shell. The hard top is inspired by Lamborghini roadsters, providing sun and wind protection, while the the Y-shaped bow lights channel the Sian's headlights.

Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 (10)

McGregor may be coming off of back-to-back losses to Poirier in the Octagon, but he's still absolutely killing it outside the cage. 

No image description

Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 (
Rides

Conor McGregor Shows Off New 'Lamborghini Yacht'

Novitec Ferrari SF90 Promo
Rides

Ferrari's Fastest Production Hypercar Gets Insane 1,033-HP Novitec Tune-Up

weed-promo
News

Researchers Discover Weed Was First Domesticated in China 12,000 Years Ago

2021 Maxim Hot 100 Party Promo 1
Entertainment

Inside the 2021 Maxim Hot 100 Party

jackass forever screen shot
Entertainment

Watch The Wild Trailer For 'Jackass Forever'

Jeff Bezos Blue Origin Promo
News

Mission Accomplished: Watch Jeff Bezos & Blue Origin Crew Complete First Passenger Spaceflight

Mack Weldon Daily Wear System Promo 2
Style

Mack Weldon Debuts 'Daily Wear System' With Stylish Looks for All Occasions

Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Promo
Rides

Listen To The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Engine's Roar in New Video

Kate Beckinsale Promo
Entertainment

Kate Beckinsale Shares Best Doggone Swimsuit Photo of The Summer

The Stem Cell Chronicles by BioXcellerator

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Mavella Stewart
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How SCT Helped This Mom's Amazing Recovery From a Horrific Car Crash

promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How Heidi Liddell Overcame Chronic Pain With SCT

BioXcellerator
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Lawyer and Jiu-Jitsu Practitioner Marc Hines on How SCT Changed His Life

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Dustin Bunch Promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Firefighter Dustin Bunch on How He Beat Paralysis With SCT

dr. beau hightower BioXcellerator promo image
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Dr. Beau Hightower On Incredible Health Benefits of SCT