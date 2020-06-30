This Lamborghini Speedboat Is Hell on Water

Lamborghini

For all of the Lamborghini-inspired yacht concepts that have been rendered by firms like Marine Technologies and Officina Armare, the Italian marque has officially authorized a design that draws heavily from the ultra-exclusive Sian FKP 37.

Developed by The Italian Sea Group, the "Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63" is a limited-edition speed yacht featuring DNA from the hybrid supercar—the fastest and most powerful in Lamborghini's current lineup. The "63" references both the automaker's founding in 1963 and the 63-foot-long hull.

Dual 2000-horsepower V12s are capable of pushing the vessel to a blistering 69 mph, making it the fastest of The Italian Sea Group's Tecnomar fleet. And just like all of Lamborghini's modern models, the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63's hull and superstructure are constructed largely from lightweight carbon fiber, putting it in the ultra-lightweight boat classification at just 24 tons.

Naval engineers who specialized in hydrodynamic sciences looked to lines of Marcello Gandini-designed classics like the Miura and Countach to create a high-performance shell. The hard top is inspired by Lamborghini roadsters, providing sun and wind protection, while the the Y-shaped bow lights channel the Sian's headlights.

The interior features more Y-motifs and hexagon shapes, along with one of two colorways and materials offered by Lamborghini’s Ad Personam customization program. Other details are finished in carbon fiber, including sports seats that are protected by Lamborghini’s Carbon Skin. The helm's wheel is also styled like the Sian's, with a start/stop button for each engine.

”This yacht represents the significance of creating a valuable partnership, at its best: our co-operation allows the essence of both organisations’ style and expertise to be transferred to different worlds, sharing in their diversity to interpret and add value to the final product in a new environment," said Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali. "If I had to imagine a Lamborghini on water, this would be my vision."

The first Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 will be available in early 2021 for an undisclosed price.