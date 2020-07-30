This Custom Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Up for Grabs

The hellacious coupe has a hypercar-quality carbon fiber body.
The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is a helluva lot of hot rod straight from the factory, but this 2018 example that's currently being auctioned off on Bring a Trailer has been given a hypercar-quality carbon fiber body by Speedkore Performance. 

The venerated Milwaukee-based outfit is known for expertly working with the high-strength, low-weight material, including these upcoming Shelby Mustang GT500s. This Challenger was one of five created by Speedkore as a showcase of its ability to produce carbon fiber Widebody kits. 

First, a blue-light scanned a Challenger Widebody to create a 3D digital model. A five-axis CNC machine then cut molds that were filled with aerospace-grade carbon fiber to create plugs and panels, which were cured in Speedkore's in-house autoclave. 

Though everything else is stock, the resulting muscle coupe is 200 pounds lighter and capable of hitting 60 mph in just 2.3 seconds from a standing start, or 2.1 seconds with a five-foot roll out. 

That get-up comes courtesy of a supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8 that cranks 840 horsepower and 770 pound-feet of torque through a ZF-sourced eight-speed. Additionally, the transmission is equipped with a  drag-race-bred TransBrake that locks the transmission output shaft to hold the car in place before a standing start, allowing for increased torque on launch.

The cabin houses Demon-branded black leather seats with Alcantara inserts and white stitching, a UConnect infotainment system, cruise control, air conditioning, and a back seat.

The carbon-bodied 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon by Speedkore is offered with just under 200 miles on the odometer. The current bid is $100,000—visit Bring a Trailer's website to learn more or get in on the action. 