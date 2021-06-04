The Daymak Spiritus Is First Electric Car That Can Mine Cryptocurrency

Daymak

While Tesla has suspended customers' ability to pay for electric cars with Bitcoin, Canadian EV maker Daymak has announced technology that will actually add coins to your crypto wallet. The Daymak Spiritus, a small three-wheeled EV, will be the first in the world to actually mine Doge, Ethereum, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies while parked.

As Robb Report notes, mining is a way of earning crypto by using a computer program to solve cryptographic equations and algorithms. And that's exactly what the Spiritus does automatically using Daymak's patent-pending Nebula platform, which consists of two main components.

According to the company, the Nebula Miner runs an industry-leading GPU in mining price-to-profit. The idea is that whenever the Spiritus is parked on a wireless charging pad, plugged in, or trickle-solar-charging, owners will essentially be making money by mining cryptocurrency.

That crypto will be stored in Daymak's Nebula wallet, which will be securely integrated in to the Spiritus interface.

"We envision a future where your highway tolls, your parking, and your drive thru order will be paid directly on the fly with crypto. Your online bills and your banking can be handled through the same software platform paid in crypto. And whereas most vehicles are depreciating while they sit in your garage, the Nebula Miner will make you money while your Spiritus is parked. The potential applications are limitless,” stated Daymak president Aldo Baiocchi.

"Daymak has been a champion for disruptive technologies since its inception, and the current crypto movement is a clear indication that by the 2023 Spiritus release date, we will be in the midst of the blockchain revolution. Everyone will be paying with crypto by then, and we are building these cars with that in mind.”

The Nebula system adds an innovative capability to an already impressive Spiritus spec sheet. The flagship "Ultimate" model gets an 80 kWh that pumps out 150 horsepower. The 370-pound two-seater will hit 60 mph in 1.8 seconds, or cover 300 miles when driven efficiently.

Visit Daymak's website to learn more.