Ducati Gets Dark With Panigale V2 Superbike

A new “Black on Black” livery makes for one menacing motorcycle.

(Ducati)

Ducati Red is firmly in the pantheon of iconic motorsport colors, so much so that the Italian marque named its traveling demo program “Ready 4 Red 2023.” Its flagship superbike, the Panigale V4, is offered exclusively with a predominantly Ducati Red scheme, save for the track-centric Panigale V4 SP2 variant.

(Ducati)

Some might complain that the new Black-on-Black livery for the Panigale V4’s twin-cylindered little sibling, the Panigale V2, is an affront to Ducati heritage. Or they would if the murdered-out moto didn’t look so damn good.

Ducati brilliantly weaved glossy black elements front fender, exhaust cover and “V2” decal with a predominantly dark matte gray fairings to create the menacing aesthetic, splashing hits of red on the rims, “Ducati” and “Panigale” lettering, and within the Italian tricolor flanking the tank.

(Ducati)

The overall result is a look that will immediately in-demand, even if at a premium, as soon as it’s rolled out.

The Black on Black livery isn’t a limited-edition trick to move bikes, but a staple colorway in Ducati’s configurator. It adds a standout option to Ducati’s sole twin-cylinder model, which, as Maxim discovered at a track day, is more bike than 99 percent of riders will ever need.

(Ducati)

The 955cc Superquadro engine is churns out 155 horsepower and 10,750 RPM and 76.7 pound-feet of torque at 9,000 RPM, while a six-axis electronics package helps riders stay safe at speed, including ABS Cornering EVO, Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO 2, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO, Ducati Quick Shift up/down (DQS) EVO 2 and Engine Brake Control (EBC) EVO.

(Ducati)

The Pangale V2 starts at $18,295, but you’ll only need to throw in an $300 to get the new Black on Black livery from dealerships beginning in the second half of 2023.