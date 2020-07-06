Ducati Unleashes 'Star White Silk' Panigale V2 Superbike

Ducati

Rosso Red may be the quintessential Ducati color, but the Panigale V2 superbike is certainly stunning in a brand new White Rosso livery.

Pramac Racing Team MotoGP rider Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia debuted the new colorway at Italy's Misano World Circuit. Star White Silk serves of the predominant color, highlighting the lines and sporty purity of the Panigale V4's smaller stablemate. Details in red on the front air intakes, deflectors, half-fairings, airflow paths and rims add a racy contrast.

No mechanical upgrades accompany the eye-catching new hues, as none were necessary. As the entry-level model in the Panigale family of sport bikes, the Panigale V2 runs Ducati's 955cc Superquadro twin-cylinder engine, which produces a peak output of 155 hp at 10,750 rpm—an approachable figure for experienced riders who want to enjoy the street or the track.

The chassis of the Panigale V2 is based on the V4's monocoque frame, with clean surfaces surrounding the mechanical components. The entire electronics package, which includes an upscale 4.3-inch color TFT display, Cornering ABS EVO, Ducati Traction Control EVO 2, Ducati Wheelie Control EVO, Ducati Quick Shift up/down EVO 2, and Engine Brake Control EVO, are identical to the V4's.

The Panigale V2 in White Rosso livery will be available at U.S. Ducati dealerships starting in August 2020.