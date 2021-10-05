Ducati Unveils Multistrada V2 Adventure Bike

Meet Italian moto marque’s powerful new addition to its dual-sport family.

Ducati

Ducati’s rebranding of its dual-sport bikes family continues with the launch of the Multistrada V2. Just as the more potent V4 replaced the 1200 Enduro, the V2 succeeds the 950 in the Multistrada adventure moto family.

The 937cc Testastretta twin-cylinder is carried over, cranking out 113 horsepower to the rear wheel. While largely unchanged, the powertrain benefits from new connecting rods, an eight-disc hydraulic clutch, and an updated six-speed gearbox which “guarantees greater fluidity and precision in shifting,” as well as more seamless transitions to neutral.

Ducati

These engine updates also contribute to a weight cut of about 10 pounds compared to the Multistrada 950. The Multistrada V2 tips the scales at a feathery 439 pounds unfueled.

Ducati

Cycle World reports that the Multistrada V2 is available in two editions. For around $2,500, the Multistrada V2 “S” adds Cruise Control, full-LED headlights, cornering lights that adjust according to lean angle, clutchless shifting in both directions, a hands-free electronic key, lightweight aluminum rims, and a Skyhook semi-active suspension.

Ducati

Both the standard and S variants get ABS Cornering, Vehicle Control Hold for starting on a hill, traction control, a safety brake light system that flashes in the event of sudden decreases in speed, and four configurable Riding Modes—Sport, Touring, Urban and Enduro.

Ducati

Available liveries include a more classic “Ducati Red” over black rims or “Street Grey,” which pairs a black frame and gray fairings with “GP Red” rims.

Ducati

Available from Ducati dealerships in December of 2021, the Multistrada V2 and V2 S start at $15,295 and $17,895.