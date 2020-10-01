These 3 Gorgeous Classic Ferraris Are Headed To Auction

The trio of vintage Prancing Horses are collectively valued at nearly $2.5 million.

In August, Gooding & Company's inaugural Geared Online event saw a 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB Long Nose set the record for the most expensive car ever sold in an online auction, so it makes perfect sense to feature three more classic Prancing Horses in the follow-up Geared Online October event. The complete catalogue of collectible vehicles won't be available to view until Monday October 19—a week before bidding opens on October 26 at 9 a.m. PTD.

Here, a sneak peek at the iconic Ferraris on offer:

1964 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso (Estimate: $1,400,000 – $1,800,000)

The 250 GT Lusso brought an end to the iconic 250 GT generation that included the 250 GT California seen in Ferris Bueller's Day Off. A decade of design culminated in a relatively rugged suspension, four-wheel Dunlop disc brakes, and Ferrari’s brilliant 3.0-liter Tipo 168 V-12.

This 250 GT Lusso, dressed in period-correct color scheme of Amaranto over beige leather, is among the very last of the 350 examples built and was delivered new a New York distributor. According to Ferrari historian Marcel Massini, this Lusso recently received an expert restoration, making it worthy of outings at Concours d’Elegance shows and Ferrari Club of America events.

2005 Ferrari 575M (Estimate: $275,000 – $350,000)

Gooding & Co. notes that the the 575M debuted in 2002 with an enlarged 5.75-liter V12, delivering even greater performance than its 550 Maranello predecessor. This 2005 example is equipped with the coveted six-speed manual gearbox instead of the less desirable F1 paddle shifters, a "Fiorano" Handling Package, and other upgrades including Daytona-style seats and Scuderia shields.

Originally delivered new to Texas and finished in the stunning color combination of Titanium over Beige leather, the GT's odo shows less than 10,000 miles from new.

1972 Ferrari Dino 246 GT (Estimate: $275,000 – $325,000)

The Dino 246 is the second of three affordably priced Dino road cars produced by Ferrari in the 1960s and 1970s. With the V6's 400 extra ccs of engine displacement, the 246 proved more powerful than the preceding 206.. Other features include seat-mounted headrests, relocated rear deck lid releases and door locks, short glove box doors, and shallow passenger footwells. The example offered here, chassis 03392, is from the 246's final Tipo E series. Presented in the the classic color combination of Rosso Corsa over beige leather, this Dino GT is in excellent condition and is accompanied by its handbooks and tool roll.