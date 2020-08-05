This Insane Ferrari Limousine is Totally Real and Up For Grabs

Exotic Limo

As a manufacturer of performance supercars, Ferrari obviously doesn't make limousines. That didn't stop an some nutty Australian from elongating a Prancing Horse at home.

What was a stunning 2003 Ferrari 360 Modena was "customized" upon arriving down under in 2012. Car Scoops reports that the chassis extensions are aluminum, while the the roof, side panels and the Mercedes 300 SL-style gullwing doors were made out of fiberglass in an effort to keep the lengthy vehicle as light as possible.

Thanks to the extra room between the axles, the red 'rrari's interior boasts seating for eight, two TVs, an upgraded audio system, flashy multi-colored lighting and a minibar. The powertrain is still the 360 Modena's stock 400-horsepower, 3.6-liter V8 mated to a six-speed manual.

In tip-top condition, an unmodified 2003 Ferrari 360 Modena is valued at just over $100,000, according to Hagerty. Amazingly, this limousine is listed with 40,289 miles for for an astronomical $285,000 on Car Sales Australia. It's definitely one of a kind.