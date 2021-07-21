Ferrari's Fastest Production Hypercar Gets Insane 1,033-HP Novitec Tune-Up

This beautifully blacked-out Prancing Horse is more powerful than ever.

Novitec

German tuner Novitec already does awe-inspiring revisions of almost everything in Ferrari's current lineup, including the 812 N-Largo.

Now the aftermarket supercar specialist is turning its attention to the SF90 Stradale, the most powerful production Prancing Horse available today.

Novitec

From the factory, Maranello's first plug-in hybrid packs a 769-horsepower version of 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 found in the 488 Pista, plus three extra electric motors to bring maximum output up to 986 hp.

Novitec

Still not enough, says Novitec. Its in-house high-performance exhaust overhaul with 100 metal-cell catalysts boosts power up into four-digit territory, pushing 1,033 horses to all four wheels via Ferrari's advanced eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. The 62-mph (or 100-kph) sprint happens in just 2.5 seconds, while the top end is increased to over 211 mph.

Novitec

Customers can pick from an array of exhaust options with either active flaps to control the sound, or a racy Formula One-style system made from Inconel lightweight superalloy, both of which are completed with two oversized stainless steel tailpipes tipped with carbon fiber for extra pop.

Novitec

Speaking of, Novitec rendered the SF90 in all black to match its menacing performance. The giant custom rims shown here are painted with a "Bronzino" hue to create visual contrast with each wheel's five spokes and red calipers . A suspension slam drops the front by 30mm and the rear by 25mm, giving the already low-riding exotic an even more aggressive stance.

Novitec

No art of the interior was provided, but Novitec writes that the interior can be covered in leather and Alcantara in "virtually any desired color."

Novitec

The cost of Novitec's Ferrari SF90 upgrade package also hasn't been revealed, but you'll need just north of $500,000 to purchase the donor car first.