This 80-Foot Ferretti Yacht Maximizes Luxury Livability On The Water

The latest vessel from the Italian yachtmaker boasts a spacious 430-square-foot flybridge and a 31-knot top speed.

(Ferretti Yachts)

Earlier this year, the 71-foot Pershing GTX70 officially debuted with a brilliant blend of performance and grandeur. Along with Riva, Pershing is owned by Ferretti Group, which is led by CEO Alberto Galassi, the son-in-law of Ferretti stakeholder Piero Ferrari. While the GTX70 toes the line between speedboat and superyacht, the Ferretti Group’s eponymous flagship brand just launched a similarly sized vessel that does luxurious livability even better.

(Ferretti Yachts) (Ferretti Yachts)

The new 80-foot Ferretti Yachts 800 was born of a collaboration between the Ferretti Group’s Strategic Product Committee and its Engineering Department. Architect Filippo Salvetti handled the exterior styling, while in-demand designer IdeaeItalia managed the interior, focusing on maximizing space and contact with the sea.

(Ferretti Yachts)

The stern features a 75-square-foot beach area, which converts into a sea-view terrace via a fold-out transom sofa. The adjacent 161-square-foot cockpit includes a glass parapet designed to maximize the sightlines to the water. Interiors are defined by generous light from extensive glazing, offering uninterrupted views even from the sofa. The ceiling height reaches just under a 7 feet—lofty for any boat interior in this class. Owners can select between Classic or Contemporary decor themes and three distinct salon layouts, which feature flexible TV and seating arrangements.

(Ferretti Yachts) (Ferretti Yachts)

The main living areas are strategically separated from the galley and helm station by a sliding door and lobby, enhancing guest privacy. A key operational feature is the system of separate walkways, which allows the three-cabin crew to move from the outdoor area to the galley and wheelhouse without crossing guest spaces. Forward, the 150-square-foot outdoor bow lounge is furnished with a large C-shaped sofa, a sun lounger, and an optional awning supported by carbon fiber poles.

(Ferretti Yachts)

The flybridge boasts over 430 square feet of surface area, making it among the largest in its class. The space has been brilliantly maximized with a helm station, two pilot seats, a small lounge space in the rear, an al-fresco dining area, and a bar complete with a fridge, ice maker, grill, sink, and stools by upscale furniture brand Lapalma.

(Ferretti Yachts) (Ferretti Yachts)

The lower deck houses the sleeping area, providing a total of eight berths across four cabins, each featuring a private en-suite bathroom. The entire deck maintains a generous ceiling height of just under 7 feet. The central 194-square-foot master suite is organized to maximize privacy and quiet—its walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom are positioned aft to buffer sound from the engine room, which houses two 1,550-horsepower V12s good for a top speed of 31 knots (36 mph) and a cruising speed of 27 knots (31 mph). The suite includes a comfortable sofa and a vanity table.

(Ferretti Yachts)

The forward VIP cabin features wardrobes on either side of the bed for optimized space, while two guest cabins offer maximum versatility with sliding beds that adapt the layout to guest needs. A separate crew area is located aft, accessible via the port walkway. It contains three single-bed cabins, a spacious bathroom, and a laundry column. Altogether, it seems the Ferretti Yachts 800 success in its mission of “elevating the standard of livability to levels never before achieved in the category.” The price of owning a vessel with such standards hasn’t been revealed.