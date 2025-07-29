The Pershing GTX70 Combines Speedboat Style With Superyacht Luxury

The 71-foot Italian dream boat can do it all.

(Pershing) (Pershing) (Pershing) (Pershing) (Pershing) (Pershing)

Following its preliminary reveal in late 2024, the newest addition to Pershing’s GTX range of luxe “Sport Utility Yachts” debuted in the glamorous coastal waters of Capri to help mark the Ferretti Group-owned Italian yachtbuilder’s 40th anniversary. Conceived to blend the “grand turismo spirit” with the maneuverability of a smaller vessel—say, a Riva runabout—the 71-foot GTX70 slots in as the diminutive model in the GTX lineup.

But it’s only diminutive in relation its Pershing siblings: With an emphasis on livability, the GTX70 boasts 10 and 30 percent more interior and exterior space, respectively, than any other yacht in its class, according to the company. The yacht’s sleek, arch-shaped profile seamlessly integrates with the hull, creating a harmonious visual flow that’s identifiable that permeates the range.

One of the GTX70’s most striking features is its two-tiered stern area on the main deck. The lower level transforms into a stunning beach area, expanding to a generous 247 square feet by opening the side terraces. This level also features a swim platform with dual linear lift technology, allowing for effortless launch of a jet-ski or tender or alignment with a beach area to extend living space. The very first example even boasts a transom sun pad, offering a prime vantage point for breathtaking water views, complete with Modenatech deckchairs and armchairs crafted from carbon fiber.

Three steps ascend to the second level, a cockpit that’s entirely shaded by a sportbridge. This area, furnished with a C-shaped sofa and a table, is perfect for socializing. A clever up-down glass panel and a folding door seamlessly connect this space to the U-shaped galley on the port side, creating an open-concept main deck. The living area further impresses with two L-shaped sofas, an extending table, and a lift-mechanism TV. The interior design emphasizes continuity from stern to bow, maximizing the living space despite the yacht’s compact dimensions.

(Pershing) (Pershing) (Pershing) (Pershing)

The raised helm station on the main deck, with its two monitors and joystick, offers 360-degree visibility through a pillar-less windscreen and large side windows. Forward, the bow area can be configured with a sun pad and a dinette that converts into a large sunbathing area. Below deck, the GTX70 offers an innovative layout that prioritizes guest comfort. Three cabins and three en-suite bathrooms await, including a full-beam master suite midships with ample storage and a walk-in wardrobe. The VIP cabin forward features a cleverly positioned double bed to maximize floor space, while the guest cabin’s crosswise beds optimize the central area. Crew accommodations forward, with two bunk beds and a bathroom, ensure guest privacy.

The sportbridge, though more compact than previous models, is surprisingly spacious at 172 square feet, divided into three distinct areas for sunbathing, dining, and a second helm station. The stern features a full-beam sunbathing area connected to an L-shaped sofa and extending table, complemented by an outdoor galley.

Powering this marvel are three 900-horsepower Vovlo Penta D13 IPS1200 units, propelling the GTX70 to a top speed of 36 knots (41 mph) and a cruising speed of 30 knots (35 mph). Advanced technology, including Volvo IPS electro-hydraulic steering, HUMPHREE Interceptor trim control, and Seakeeper gyroscopic stabilizers, ensures a smooth and stable ride.

Pershing didn’t provide a price, but expect to spend seven figures to secure a new GTX70. Learn more here.