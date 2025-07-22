Italian Boatmaker Riva Launches 4 New Luxury Vessels

These stylish yachts are guaranteed to turn heads on the water.

(Riva)

Riva just rolled out four reasons to look forward to stylishly hitting the water in 2026. The luxury Italian boatmaker, which joined the Piero Ferrari-backed Ferretti Group in 2001, unveiled a quartet of distinct new vessels at the storied Sarnico shipyard for its Private World Premiere. The brand described the aquatic unveiling as “a spectacular nighttime parade on the lake led by Riva Iseo Super, the 27-foot runabout with the same innovative design heritage as Riva El-Iseo.” Learn more about each newly unveiled yachts below.

Riva Cento

(Riva)

Though only announced in 2016 before the first example hit the water a year later, the Rivamare 38′ is already seen 100 units produced. This special “Cento” one-off celebrating that feat retains the core boat’s elegant-but-functional features, including the aft platform with an electro-hydraulic hatch that opens to create a beach area with chaise lounges, storage for fenders and Seabobs, and a retractable gangway. Also carried over are the electro-hydraulic bimini and large convertible dinette that transforms into a double berth. Updated features, including redesigned bow skylight, widened side windows, an aft handrail integrated into the hull, and a dark new color palette, distinguish the Cento among the 99 others that came before it.

Aquariva Special

(Riva)

The fiberglass Aquariva debuted in 2001 as a 21st-century reimagining of the iconic wooden Aquarama, complete with its silhouette and objectively beautiful propotions. All the purists who complained at the time have been silenced by its resounding 300-example success and, now, Riva’s addition of a “Special” spec. The only other Riva model aside from the Aquarama to be bestowed with such an honor, the Aquariva Special gets redesigned bow navigation lights, a double-glazed spherical windscreen for a sleeker profile, an enlarged stern platform for easier access to the sea, and updated cushions. Through all this evolution, analog instrumentation has been maintained, though a digital dash panel is also available.

Riva 58′ Capri

(Riva)

The Riva 58′ Capri is a new-generation open sport yacht that slots between the 56′ Rivale and 68′ Diable while taking inspiration from both, combining nimble elegance with modern lines. The yacht features three cabins: two double cabins for guests and one for the crew. The aft garage can house either a Williams 325 tender or a TurboJet Williams 285 alongside a Seabob. A standout feature is the new fixed hardtop that spans the entire main deck, which includes a retractable electric bimini and a forward-facing air intake.

Riva 112′ Dolcevita Super

(Riva)

The new 112′ Dolcevita Super boasts the sleek, bold profile of Riva’s recent flybridge yachts, which have been designed largely in service of providing passengers with livability and a deep connection to the water, notably via expansive outdoor areas. The 635-square-foot cockpit includes a 376-square-foot beach club with two fold-down side terraces. The 645-square-foot flybridge has been completely redesigned with a spacious aft living area, a cocktail bar, and a retractable TV. Meanwhile, the owner’s suite features enlarged windows and a double walk-in wardrobe for added space and practicality.