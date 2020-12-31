This Bulletproof 'Cyber Supra' Concept is Inspired by World's Wildest Super SUV

An absolutely killer Toyota concept built for the apocalypse.
Author:
Publish date:
Flat Hat 3D Toyota Cyber Supra (5)

The name "Cyber Supra" may mislead that this redesign of Toyota's recently resurrected sports coupe is inspired by the Tesla Cybertruck, but its roots lie in a much more menacing ride.  

Flat Hat 3D Toyota Cyber Supra (4)
Flat Hat 3D Toyota Cyber Supra (3)

Designer Ted Li of Flat Hat 3D Studio actually borrowed stealth fighter-inspired geometry from the Karlmann King: an V10-powered, six-ton monster of an SUV. As Uncrate notes, Li imagined it with the King's optional 100 percent bulletproof carbon fiber paneling (because why not?), a slight suspension lift and off-road tires.

Flat Hat 3D Toyota Cyber Supra (1)
Flat Hat 3D Toyota Cyber Supra (2)

No images of the interior were uploaded to Instagram. But if the Cyber Supra's is decked out like the ultra-luxe King's with a centrally-controlled Nespresso coffee machine, stowaway electric table, 4K LCTV, gaming system, air purifier, and neon lights, then it'd definitely need something heftier than the 2021 Supra's 382-horsepower turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six to move at a decent clip. 

The Cyber Supra would be one helluva custom job to actually create. But Flat Hat 3D Studio has more feasible concepts based on Japanese Domestic Market from Toyota, Subaru and Nissan, as well as some cool takes on the BMW M4. 

Indulge in some examples below, and head to Flat Hat 3D Studio's Instagram page for more: 

No image description

Flat Hat 3D Toyota Cyber Supra Promo
Rides

This Bulletproof 'Cyber Supra' Concept is Inspired by World's Wildest Super SUV

Champagne Promo
Food & Drink

How To Properly Saber a Champagne Bottle

Whiskey Promo
Food & Drink

Irish Whiskey 101: The Best Bottles and Everything You Need To Know About These Stellar Spirits

Salma Hayek Bikini Promo
Entertainment

Salma Hayek Stuns in Bikini for 'Last Days of 2020'

Paul Walker 1965 Shelby 427 Cobra Promo (1)
Rides

Paul Walker's Super Rare Shelby 427 Cobra Roadster Is for Sale

Jim Beam Promo
Food & Drink

Kentucky Can Sell Bourbon Whiskey Online for the First Time

boston-dynamics-robot-dance-screengrab
News

Boston Dynamics Bids Farewell To 2020 With Weirdly Watchable Robot Dance Video

Billie Eilish Promo
Entertainment

Billie Eilish Reacts To Losing 100K Followers After Sharing Breast Art on Instagram

1934 Bugatti Type 59 Sports Promo
Rides

This 86-Year-Old Bugatti Was the Most Expensive Car Sold in 2020