The Ford Bronco 'Riptide' Is a Beachy 4x4 Concept Inspired By the California Coast

Just imagine the 2021 Ford Bronco spraying sand as it bucks down the California coast, and you might just envision the new Riptide concept.

While last year's Bronco Wildland Fire Rig concept was purpose-designed to aid responders in battling woodland infernos, the Riptide spec is all about imbuing the capable off-roader with beachy undertones.

To that end, the exterior is rendered in a tropical-esque Velocity Blue over a Black Onyx vinyl interior with Space Gray washout flooring.

The build is based on the 2021 Bronco four-door with the Sasquatch Package, which adds 35-inch mud-terrain tires mounted to 17-inch beadlock rims, electronic locking axles, a high-clearance suspension with long-travel shocks, and the seven-setting Bronco Terrain Management System.

Ford also picked through the shelves of its vast accessory lineup to give the Riptide concept a more bespoke feel. A Bestop mesh Bimini top lets in the ocean breeze while offering modest protection to passengers, while the RIGID LED lightbar and mirror-mounted off-road bulbs keep the trail ahead illuminated past sundown.

Other add-ons include a Yakima bike rack and two prototypical parts: a compact steel bumper, and surfboard-securing crossbars mounted to the sports bar.

Power comes from a 2.7-liter turbocharged V6 EcoBoost engine mated to a 10-speed SelectShift automatic transmission featuring Trail Control, Trail One-Pedal Drive, and Trail Turn Assist.

Visit Ford's Bronco configurator to build your own version of the Riptide concept here.