Ford Unveils Speedy 2021 Mach-E Mustang GT Performance Edition

Regardless of how you feel about the Mustang brand being used on an all-electric crossover, Ford isn't faltering on its promise to produce a 2021 Mustang Mach-E that's quicker than a Porsche Macan Turbo.

The Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition's preliminary specs are even more impressive than what was originally announced. With 480 horsepower and 634 pound-feet of torque on tap, the American automaker is targeting a supercar-worthy zero-to-60-mph time of 3.5 seconds, a full three-tenths off of the regular GT's sprint time.

The range-leading pony car is also getting a slew of sporty upgrades, including 19-inch front brakes with red-painted Brembo calipers, 20-inch machined-face Ebony Black-painted wheel pockets paired with 245/45R20 Pirelli summer tires, and MagneRide damping to improve handling. The interior features Ford Performance front seats clad in gray "ActiveX material with metallic stitching and reflect inserts, as well as an aluminum-accented instrument panel.

“We already pushed the envelope by creating an electric vehicle with the pony badge, so it’s only natural that we push it even further,” said Darren Palmer, Ford's global director of battery-electric vehicles. “Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition not only gives you the added performance you expect from the GT name, but accentuates the thrill with the responsiveness of an all-electric powertrain.”

The GT Performance Edition is the sixth variant in the Mach-E lineup, followed by the First Edition, GT, Premium, California Route 1, and Select. Prices and reservation orders haven't been made available, but expect the GT Performance Edition to cost more than $60,000 when it's added to Ford's website in 2020.