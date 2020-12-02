Ford Unveils Speedy 2021 Mach-E Mustang GT Performance Edition

Meet the electric Mustang that's ready to take on Tesla and Porsche.
Author:
Publish date:
Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition (2)

Regardless of how you feel about the Mustang brand being used on an all-electric crossover, Ford isn't faltering on its promise to produce a 2021 Mustang Mach-E that's quicker than a Porsche Macan Turbo. 

Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition (4)

The Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition's preliminary specs are even more impressive than what was originally announced. With 480 horsepower and 634 pound-feet of torque on tap, the American automaker is targeting a supercar-worthy zero-to-60-mph time of 3.5 seconds, a full three-tenths off of the regular GT's sprint time.

Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition (1)

The range-leading pony car is also getting a slew of sporty upgrades, including 19-inch front brakes with red-painted Brembo calipers, 20-inch machined-face Ebony Black-painted wheel pockets paired with 245/45R20 Pirelli summer tires, and MagneRide damping to improve handling. The interior features Ford Performance front seats clad in gray "ActiveX material with metallic stitching and reflect inserts, as well as an aluminum-accented instrument panel. 

Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition (3)

“We already pushed the envelope by creating an electric vehicle with the pony badge, so it’s only natural that we push it even further,” said Darren Palmer, Ford's global director of battery-electric vehicles. “Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition not only gives you the added performance you expect from the GT name, but accentuates the thrill with the responsiveness of an all-electric powertrain.”

The GT Performance Edition is the sixth variant in the Mach-E lineup, followed by the First Edition, GT, Premium, California Route 1, and Select. Prices and reservation orders haven't been made available, but expect the GT Performance Edition to cost more than $60,000 when it's added to Ford's website in 2020.

No image description

Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition Promo
Rides

Ford Unveils Speedy 2021 Mach-E Mustang GT Performance Edition

ROTIMI MAXIM 1200 630 copy
Entertainment

'The MICK Show' Episode 12: Rotimi

amber-heard-aquaman-2
Entertainment

'Aquaman 2' Petition Against Amber Heard Tops 1.6 Million Signatures

Nate Robinson Knockout Promo
Sports

Cannabis Brand Peddles 'Night Night Nate' Marijuana Pack Inspired By Nate Robinson

nintendo-japan-universal-1
Entertainment

Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan Looks Absolutely Insane

Woodford Reserve Very Fine Rare Bourbon Promo
Food & Drink

Woodford Reserve Releases Its Oldest Bourbon Ever

oliver peoples promo
Style

Oliver Peoples Launches Foldable Gregory Peck Shades

Maserati MC20 Promo
Rides

Maserati Will Electrify Entire Lineup by 2025

Dua Lipa Promo
Entertainment

Watch Dua Lipa, The Killers and Trent Reznor Reveal How They Made Hits in 'Song Exploder' Trailer