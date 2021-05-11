Ford Teases New F-150 'Lightning' Electric Pickup

“Every so often, a new vehicle comes along that disrupts the status quo and changes the game … Model T, Mustang, Prius, Model 3. Now comes the F-150 Lightning."
Ford is drumming up hype surrounding the all-electric F-150 by teasing the next-gen pickup truck's name: Lightning. 

That's about the only detail the Blue Oval has leaked ahead of a full reveal on May 19, which will be hosted from Ford World Headquarters in Motor City. A single provided photo shows a prominent "Lightning" badge featuring a thunderbolt-shaped "T."

Ford F-150 Lightning electric

The automaker's president and CEO Jim Farley positioned the F-150 Lightning among some revolutionary rides from Ford, Toyota and Tesla in a statement, saying, “Every so often, a new vehicle comes along that disrupts the status quo and changes the game … Model T, Mustang, Prius, Model 3. Now comes the F-150 Lightning."

“America’s favorite vehicle for nearly half a century is going digital and fully electric. F-150 Lightning can power your home during an outage; it’s even quicker than the original F-150 Lightning performance truck; and it will constantly improve through over-the-air updates.”

Production of the F-150 Lightning is set to begin next spring at Ford's Rouge Electric Vehicle Center. Stay tuned for more details regarding the electrified version of this country's most popular vehicle. 

No image description

