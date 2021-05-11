Ford Teases New F-150 'Lightning' Electric Pickup

“Every so often, a new vehicle comes along that disrupts the status quo and changes the game … Model T, Mustang, Prius, Model 3. Now comes the F-150 Lightning."

Ford is drumming up hype surrounding the all-electric F-150 by teasing the next-gen pickup truck's name: Lightning.

That's about the only detail the Blue Oval has leaked ahead of a full reveal on May 19, which will be hosted from Ford World Headquarters in Motor City. A single provided photo shows a prominent "Lightning" badge featuring a thunderbolt-shaped "T."

Ford

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The automaker's president and CEO Jim Farley positioned the F-150 Lightning among some revolutionary rides from Ford, Toyota and Tesla in a statement, saying, “Every so often, a new vehicle comes along that disrupts the status quo and changes the game … Model T, Mustang, Prius, Model 3. Now comes the F-150 Lightning."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“America’s favorite vehicle for nearly half a century is going digital and fully electric. F-150 Lightning can power your home during an outage; it’s even quicker than the original F-150 Lightning performance truck; and it will constantly improve through over-the-air updates.”

Production of the F-150 Lightning is set to begin next spring at Ford's Rouge Electric Vehicle Center. Stay tuned for more details regarding the electrified version of this country's most popular vehicle.