GMC Shares Video First Look at 1,000-HP Hummer Supertruck

LeBron James helps hype "the world's first supertruck" in the new clip.

The only image we'd seen of the reborn, all-electric Hummer was a head-on shot of a grille that's illuminated by an LED bar...until GMC dropped the teaser video above.

The minute-long teaser, narrated by NBA superstar LeBron James, shows silhouettes of the "world's first supertruck" configured in SUV and pickup body styles, neither of which appear to deviate from the preceding H3 styles that ceased production in 2010.

GMC once again drives home the Hummer EV's 1,000-horsepower, 11,500 pound-feet of wheel torque, and three-second zero-to-60-mph time. But, as Road & Track notes, there is a new piece of information for Hummer fans to chew on.

GM

Two additional drive modes were named without explanation. "Adrenaline" mode will likely maximize some facet of performance, like speed or acceleration. What "Crab" mode will do is less obvious, but it could be the electric equivalent of a crawler gear for climbing up steep, off-road trails and such.

We'll discover more when the GMC Hummer EV is revealed in the fall of 2020, when pre-orders open up.