Meet Harley-Davidson's First Adventure Bike—The Pan America 1250

A whopping 150 horsepower from a 1,250cc liquid-cooled V-Twin is ready to blast Harley's latest bike into your next wild ride.

Time to temporarily forget the images of Fat Boys and Street Bobs you know from Harley-Davidson, because the new Pan America 1250 is nothing like its hogs.

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Harley-Davidson

The new model is the Milwaukee bike giant's first dedicated adventure bike, and it looks like a massive game-changer for fans of the orange-and-black wings.

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Harley-Davidson

The heart of the new Harley is a new 1,250cc, liquid-cooled, 60-degree V-twin dubbed the Revolution Max. The engine contrasts starkly with the air-cooled V-twins that H-D built its brand on.

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Harley-Davidson

Performance specs are as follows: a hefty 150 horsepower and 94 pound-feet of torque at 9,500 RPM. While the large displacement is mostly responsible for the high output, CNET's Roadshow reports that the implementation of variably timed, maintenance-free valves help dial-up the juice as well. The Revolution Max also doubles as a part of the chassis, which cuts down on weight.

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Harley-Davidson

The Pan America 1250 is available in two trims, the first being the base. H-D worked with Michelin to design a Scorcher Adventure tires for the cast aluminum wheels to work on paved roads, dirt or gravel. Brembo provided a new size of radial four-piston calipers for dual front brake and single rear brake rotors. The Showa front and rear suspension offers 7.48 inches of travel from front to back.

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Harley-Davidson

In another uncharacteristic move for Harley, the Pan America 1200 and 1200 S are also loaded with a suite of rider assist functions dubbed Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements, which includes electronically linked braking, ABS, traction control, drag torque-slip control, and hill hold control. Many of these settings are adjusted across four pre-loaded ride modes and one customizable ride mode.

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special Harley-Davidson

All instrumentation and infotainment functions are displayed on a tilting 6.8-inch TFT touchscreen that disables while in motion, but supports Bluetooth and navigation via and app.

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special Harley-Davidson

In addition to the 1250's features, the 1250 Special gets premium bits. Though only a factory option, among the coolest is an adaptive ride height that automatically drops 1-2 inches at a stop to accommodate shorter riders—a blessing to the vertically-challenged who usually don't feel comfortable on tall, high-clearance adventure bikes. Harley says that the technology is an industry-first.

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special Harley-Davidson

Other 1250 Special upgrades include a semi-active front and rear suspension with load control, an active headlight that adjusts based on lean angle, a tire pressure monitoring system, compact center stand, two-position rear brake pedal, protective brush guard, skid plate, heated grips, and a steering damper to absorb impact during aggressive riding.

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special Harley-Davidson

Set to arrive at dealers this spring, the Harley-Davidson Pan Americaa 1250 and 1250 Special start at $17,319 and $19,999, respectively.