Hennessey Unleashes 1,012-HP 'Mammoth' Supertruck With McLaren GT Speed

Hennessey Performance already used the high-performance 20201 RAM TRX as the platform for its most powerful, exclusive and expensive truck: the hulking, 1,200-horsepower Mammoth 6x6. The batshit Texas tuner must love the badass factory pickup as much as Motor Trend (which named it 2021 Truck of the Year), because the Ram TRX is also the basis for the new Mammoth 1000.

Those familiar with Hennessey's nomenclature will know what's up with the output—the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 now blasts 1,012 horsepower and 969 pound-feet of torque through an eight-speed automatic transmission. That's up 310 horses and 319 pound-feet of torque from the factory TRX, thanks to an upgraded 2.65-liter supercharger, stronger pulleys, a high-flow exhaust system with new stainless steel headers, and a new engine tune.

Hennessey says their hard work translates to a 3.2-second zero-to-60 mph time, which means it'll keep pace with a McLaren GT despite not having anything like the touring supercar's aerodynamic components.

Instead of an aero package (jokes), the Mammoth 1000 gets a so-called Mammoth Off-Road Stage 1 package comprised of a 2.5-inch lift and leveling kit, custom LED-illuminating pushbar, and Hennessey's 20-inch 10-spoke wheels wrapped in 35-inch off-road rubber. Other upgrades include an electronic tonneau cover and fold-out steps, as well as Mammoth badging on the door and a Hennessey windshield decal.

The Hennessey Mammoth 1000 will cost $135,350 all-in, and that includes the base vehicle with a two-year, 24,000-mile warranty. Only 200 will be built, so contact Hennessey or an authorized FCA/RAM dealer quickly if interested.

