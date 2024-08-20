Hennessey Performance Unveils ‘Stealth Series’ Carbon Fiber Hypercar

Texas’s 1,817-horsepower track rocket gets a $3 million special edition.

(Hennessey Performance)

Limited to 24 examples priced from $2.7 million each, the track-eating Revolution variant of the Hennessey Venom F5 was the ultimate expression of Hennessey Performance’s in-house hypercar. That changed at Monterey Car Week, where the Venom F5 Stealth Series was unveiled. Each example of the exclusive trio is said to cost $3 million-plus, a price warranted by significant amount of extra time required to create the potent exotic.

(Hennessey Performance)

“Everyone knows that the Venom F5 is the most extreme, powerful, and visceral pure-combustion hypercar in the world, but the real selling point for our customers is the craftmanship, quality, beauty, and attention to detail,” said company founder and CEO John Hennessey. “Combining all these elements into the Stealth Series creates a unique art piece that celebrates the finest craftmanship alongside raw, visceral, unapologetic American horsepower.”

(Hennessey Performance)

The entire body and much of the chassis were crafted from carbon fiber over 2,350 hours—every single panel was laid by hand. Between 650 and 750 additional hours were spent hand-applying the paint coats. Special measures were taken to ensure that transitions from raw carbon fiber to the base coat and accent colors are imperceptible. There are also reportedly personalized “Easter eggs” tailored to each customer—the third Stealth Series model pictured here features specially tinted carbon fiber inside and out, body color-matched brake calipers, and personal racing numbers ghosted into the carbon fiber.

(Hennessey Performance)

Being a Venom F5 Revolution, the car also gets Hennessey’s comprehensive aero kit. That massive full-width, adjustable carbon fiber rear wing delivers 800 pounds of downforce at 186 mph and 1,400 pounds at 249 mph. A front splitter mitigates the amount of air that moves beneath the car, thereby creating a low-pressure vortex, while an extended rear diffuser smoothly guides any air that does move along the underside rearward. Dive planes mounted in front of the wheels provide turn-in grip by shifting the balance forward under braking. And of course, the beating heart is the twin-turbo 6.6-liter “Fury” V8, which produces an unholy 1,817 horsepower and a helluva roar that sounds through mid-mounted quad tailpipes.

(Hennessey Performance)

Those enhancements have paid off in a very concrete way. Hennessey recently took the Revolution to the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas—just 100 miles away from the company’s headquarters in Sealy. There, it set two production car records: a fastest lap in 2:10.90 and a half-mile top speed of 222 mph. The ultimate test will come at the Nurburgring, where the F1-engined AMG One holds the production car lap record. There isn’t a set date for the Venom F5 Revolution’s foray into Green Hell, but when it happens, Hennessey expects to snatch the record.