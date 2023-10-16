Hennessey’s Final ‘Exorcist’ Camaro ZL1 Is A 1,000-HP Speed Demon

Hennessey Performance’s killer custom Camaro build bids farewell with a sinister final edition.

(Hennessey Performance)

Hennessey Performance’s Exorcist Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is returning to reign hell down on the Dodge Challenger Demon one last time.

The sixth-generation of Chevy’s storied muscle car is drawing to a close, which will effectively mark the end of the Camaro’s purely gas-powered legacy. The most desirable of these final Camaros is the commemorative ZL1 Collector’s Edition, featuring a Panther Black Matte exterior, a mix of the Camaro’s coolest aero bits, and the superlatively powerful 650-hp pushrod V8 borrowed from the C7-generation Corvette Z06.

(Hennessey Performance)

The Dodge Challenger, the Camaro’s longtime muscle car rival, is also bowing out this year with the SRT Demon 170, a 1,025-horsepower, HEMI V8-powered hellion that was billed as the “quickest, fastest and most powerful muscle car in the world” at launch.

Factory to factory, Dodge’s batshit final Challenger Demon kills the Camaro ZL1 Collector’s Edition. But Hennessey’s Exorcist, the first iteration of which debuted in 2017, brings the Camaro right back to the SRT Demon 170’s level.

The Texas tuner fits the Camaro’s pushrod V8 with a larger high-flow supercharger, high-flow air induction system and an upgraded auxiliary fuel system, fuel injectors, and fuel pump. The 6.2-liter V8 itself is also bolstered with ported cylinder heads, custom HPE camshafts, and upgraded intake valves, exhaust valves, valve springs, retainers, lifters, and pushrods.

The resulting Exorcist Camaro boasts an output of 1,000 horsepower and 966 pound-feet of torque—good for a 2.1-second zero-to-60 mph time, a 9.57 quarter-mile and a top speed of 217 mph.

The Exorcist’s performance figures haven’t changed much since Hennessey first debuted the evil build six years ago, but the Exorcist “Final Edition’s” HPE Engine Management software upgrade does benefit from years of R&D. Each example features a “Final Edition X of 57” serial-numbered engine and “Final Edition” graphics,” as well as a comprehensive 3-year/36,000-mile limited warranty.

The Hennessey Exorcist Camaro ZL1 Final Edition is priced at $54,950, not including the cost of the donor car. Head to Hennessey Performance’s website to learn more.