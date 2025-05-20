Hummer’s New Carbon Fiber Edition EV Could Be The Quickest Super-Truck Yet

GM’s 9,000-pound all-electric beast might just make automotive acceleration history.

With a blistering new 60 mph time, the 2026 Hummer EV is in hot pursuit of the Tesla Cybertruck Beast, the quickest of the all-electric super-trucks on the market. And depending on the results of independent testing, it may even dethrone Elon Musk’s street tank to become the new quickest production truck on the market.

Side profile of the 2026 GMC HUMMER EV Carbon Fiber Edition SUV in exclusive Magnus Gray Matte exterior color (GM)

GMC just announced a new Carbon Fiber Edition package for both the Hummer SUV and Pickup. Thanks to a 24-module battery, 3X trim’s 1,160 horsepower, as well as GM’s “optimization of software and propulsion calibration [and] developments in hardware and analysis work,” it boasts an absurdly fast launch to 60 mph in 2.8 seconds. When compared to Car and Driver’s independent acceleration tests of other all-electric trucks, that puts it second only to the 834-horsepower Cybertruck Beast (2.6 seconds)—the quickest pickup in C&D history. The new Hummer EV hits 60 mph faster than the 835-hp Rivian R1T (3.0 seconds), the 1,000-hp Hummer EV Edition 1 (3.3 seconds) and the Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum (4.0) seconds.

Top rear 3/4 view of the 2026 GMC HUMMER EV SUV in Granite Drift exterior color. (GM)

But here’s the thing: the Hummer Carbon Fiber Edition’s 2.8-second figure comes directly from GM—in a C&D acceleration test, it could very well perform better than billed to be as quick or even quicker than the Cybertruck Beast, as the automotive outlet’s real-world runs often yield times lowers than those provided by manufacturers.

Obviously, the Carbon Fiber Edition package get upgraded standard equipment, including including 22-inch black carbon fiber wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires (plus a spare on the SUV), carbon fiber inserts on the mirrors caps and skid plate, a black approach shield and black emblems. Additionally, the Carbon Fiber Edition gets the new “King Crab” capability that’s coming to the 2X and 3X Pickup and SUV trims, which enhances the existing “CrabWalk” four-wheel steering by turning the rear wheels significantly faster than the front wheel. This offers even more maneuverability when navigating tight spaces off-road or while rock crawling—see “King Crab” in action above. No price has been announced, but expect the Hummer EV Carbon Fiber to crab-walk it’s way past the 2025 model’s $99,045 base price.