See the New Hybrid Corvette C8 Spotted in Test Drive Photos

A gas-electric version of the all-American supercar could arrive as early as 2023.

As the first mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette in eight generations of American sports car, the 2020 Stingray delivered a combo entry-level power and performance that's more on-par with European exotics than American ponies. For its next trick, the new 'Vette is getting a gas-electric hybrid powertrain.

At least, that's what images of a camouflaged test mule car reportedly show, according to Motor Trend's Automobile magazine. Those snaps are watermarked, but Instagram gearheads have fortunately begun circulating other shots.

Some are saying that this is an early version of a 900-horsepower 2023 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 super-hybrid that's been rumored on good authority from a high-up exec at General Motors, but Automobile makes a strong case for why this is likely some other electrified C8 'Vette.

Namely, it's missing the ZR1's large aero components—namely a giant splitter, diffuser or wing. There is a bunch of cables and a kill-switch mounted to the passenger-side frunk, which is where Motor Trend previously suggested that two front-axle electric motors would sit to drive the wheels.

A twin-turbocharged V8 would likely power the rear wheels, making for the first all-wheel drive Corvette and a hellacious output.

If it's not the ZR1—and it definitely doesn't look anything like a flagship Corvette—then it could be an upcoming Z06, which sits in between the Stingray and ZR1 in the Corvette lineup.

We'll know more when General Motors makes an official announcement. But for now, a hybrid Chevrolet Corvette C8 is all but confirmed.