Indian’s 2022 Jack Daniels Challenger Dark Horse Is A Two-Wheeled Tribute to Tennessee Whiskey

Indian Motorcycles’ annual collaboration with Jack Daniels celebrates two iconic American brands.

When Indian Motorcycle shook up the bagger scene with the Challenger’s debut in 2019, the menacing Dark Horse edition of the long-haul V-twin served as a canvas on which Jack Daniel’s poured some Tennessee-whiskey inspired motifs.

The Challenger Dark Horse returns this year to continue the bold collab between JD and Indian Motorcycle for the sixth year running. And once again, Mitchell, South Dakota’s Klock Werks Kustom Cycles crafted the limited-edition design.

A “Rye Metallic” paint coat with gold and green accents celebrate the OG Jack Daniel’s 70-percent rye grain bill, creating a two-tone effect on the bags, tank, hefty front fairing and fender.

The floorboards are embossed with silver rye stem outlines, while Indian’s 122-horsepower 108 cubic-inch V-twin is stamped between the cylinders with a serialized Jack Daniel’s Montana Silversmiths badge, serialized 1-107. A “Jack Daniel’s” logo stitched prominently in gold on the seat’s backrest ensures parking lot passersby take note of the boozy makeover.

Functionally, this custom build is Indian’s premium version of the stock Challenger. A more comprehensive electronics package includes smart-lean technology that optimizes ABS in turns, while an active headlight system increases visibility in any orientation.

Other upgrades include a power windshield, tire pressure monitoring system, and Apple CarPlay integration, and a juiced up Powerband Audio system that’s 50 percent louder than stock.

Priced from $36,999, the 2022 Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Challenger Dark Horse is available to order from Indian Motorcycle dealerships beginning October 21.