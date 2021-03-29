The Jeepster Beach is a Summer-Ready Stunner

This awesome throwback Jeep is one cool custom cruiser.

While Jeep got futuristic with its all-electric Magneto concept for the brand's annual Easter Safari, this Jeepster Beach restomod is decidedly retro.

The build began life as a 1968 Jeepster Commando, the first compact 4x4 offered with an automatic transmission. However, this made-for-Moab ride got the 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon's 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder.

With a custom calibration, a twin-scroll, low-inertia turbocharger, dedicated cooling circuit and throttle body, the engine makes 25 percent more power than the original production version, sending 340-horsepower and 360 pound-feet of torque through an automatic eight-speed mounted to a 4:1 transfer case.

The body benefits from a fusion of the original chrome trim with an updated, brightly colored two-tone paint scheme of Hazy IPA and Zinc Oxide.

Jeepster Beach’s custom interior features low-back bucket seats trimmed in red leather. The rear seat was replaced with a chrome, four-point safety cage, and the carpets were removed to make cleaning out sand a breeze.

Like the Magneto and Jeep's other 2021 Easter Safari concepts, the Jeepster Beach also incorporates parts from Mopar developed specifically for trying terrain.

“Moab is the perfect place to showcase the latest selection of authentic, quality-tested Jeep Performance Parts from Mopar,” said Mopar executive Mark Bosanac.

“Unlike any other aftermarket offering, our factory-backed Jeep Performance Parts are specifically designed and engineered to deliver exact fit, form and function for Jeep vehicles.”