Jeep Goes Electric With Magneto Concept

Jeep

Jeep is once again hosting cool concepts at Moab for its annual Easter Safari, and one in particular is bringing the electrical heat. Based on the two-door 2020 Wrangler Rubicon, the Jeep Magneto could be Fiat-Chrysler's (now part of Stellantis) more affordable off-roading alternative to GM's Hummer EV.

Instead of a 3.6-liter V6, power is directed from four battery packs with a combined power of 70 kW/h to a custom-built axial flux electric motor that can 285 e-horses and 273 pound-feet of torque.

Jeep

Interestingly, Jeep installed a manual-electric six-speed drivetrain that simulates the experience and ratios of a V6. In quick-shift scenarios, the e-motor is regenerated by the clutch to prevent rev-hang.

However, even the e-Wrangler lacks some speed, with a 6.8 zero-to-60 mph time. The batteries, a vehicle interface box and the battery control module all reside in waterproof enclosures to maintain the Wrangler’s 30-inch water-traversing capability.

Jeep

A 12-volt battery powers existing systems, such as the radio and lighting, while a second 12-volt battery serves as an auxiliary power unit (APU) for accessories, including the Warn winch. Custom skid plates protect the packs from potential strikes to the undercarriage while traversing harsh terrain.

The Magneto also has one of the unique paint jobs you'll see on any Wrangler, with a Bright White base and Surf Blue accents highlighting the performance hood with a center scoop and custom decal. Inside are Royal Blue and Black leather seats with sapphire inserts and straps, and out back is a body-matched Surf Blue bed.

Jeep

Other key features include a JPP 2-inch lift kit, 17-inch Lights Out black metallic wheels with 35-inch mud-terrain tires, custom roll cage, Mopar Rock Rails, steel bumpers, and a steel belly pan for added off-road capability.