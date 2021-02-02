The World's First GMC Hummer EV Is Being Auctioned Off for Charity

Now's your chance to cop the 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1, VIN 001.
Author:
Publish date:
2022 GMC Hummer EV (2)

If you weren't one of the electrification-loving fiends who filled 10,000 reservations for the 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 in 10 minutes, the very first model to roll out of the automaker's Factory ZERO is headed to Barrett-Jackson's upcoming Scottsdale auction. 

2022 GMC Hummer EV (1)

To sweeten the deal, 100 percent of proceeds will be donated to Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, the name of which honors a firefighter who died while saving others during the September 11 attacks. 

2022 GMC Hummer EV (2)

The reborn Hummer on offer is listed with a white exterior coat, a black "Lunar Horizon"-themed interior, and a cylinder count of zero—thanks to The Drive for pointing out the automotive auction house's cheeky sense of humor. 

2022 GMC Hummer EV (5)

Being a first edition, the zero-emissions brute gets GMC's range-leading appointment. Specs include 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 pound-feet of torque generated by three separate motors contained in new Ultium Drive units, 350-plus miles of range from a 24-module, double-stacked battery arrangement, and a blistering three-second zero-to-60 mph time. 

2022 GMC Hummer EV (1)

A unique "CrabWalk" feature also allows the rear and front wheels wrapped in 35-inch tires to steer at the same angle at low speeds, enabling diagonal movement of the vehicle while navigating tricky terrain. The GMC Sierra's clever six-function MultiPro tailgate will be tailored specifically for the Hummer's rear.

2022 GMC Hummer EV (8)

Inside are something called "Tech Bronze" accents, durable all-weather flooring, and a Bose 14-speaker audio system featuring Electric Vehicle Sound Enhancement—GM says the audio technology was designed specifically for the Hummer EV's cabin.

2022 GMC Hummer EV (7)

Those who plan on bidding on 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1, VIN 001 should plan on paying a huge seven-figure premium over the $112,595 SRP. Because in 2020, GM also auctioned off the first eighth-gen Chevrolet Corvette Stingray for $3 million, nearly 50 times the American supercar's $59,995. 

2022 GMC Hummer EV (4)

Head to Barrett-Jackson's website to learn more before the charity auction kicks off on March 20. 

No image description

2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Promo
Rides

Meet the 200-MPH CT5-V Blackwing—The Most Powerful Cadillac Ever

topped-whiskey-biz-bj-whistlepig
Food & Drink

Ben & Jerry’s Teams With WhistlePig For Whiskey-Spiked Ice Cream

Dewar's Portuguese Smooth Promo
Food & Drink

Make These Killer Cocktails with Dewar's New Portuguese Smooth Cask-Finished Scotch Whisky

panerai-ebay-4-background
Style

eBay Luxury Watch of the Week: Panerai Luminor 1950 3 Days GMT Flyback

old bay hot sauce promo
Food & Drink

Old Bay Hot Sauce is Returning To Stores For Good

2022 GMC Hummer EV Promo 2
Rides

The World's First GMC Hummer EV Is Being Auctioned Off for Charity

Top Cigars Promo Split 2
Food & Drink

The Top 10 Cigars to Smoke Right Now

Top Cars of 2020 Promo
Rides

The Best Cars for $40K or Less You Probably Missed in 2020

Carhartt WIP x Converse Chuck 70 Hi Icons Promo
Style

Carhartt WIP and Converse Team For Weatherproof Chuck 70 Limited Editions