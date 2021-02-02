The World's First GMC Hummer EV Is Being Auctioned Off for Charity

GM

If you weren't one of the electrification-loving fiends who filled 10,000 reservations for the 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 in 10 minutes, the very first model to roll out of the automaker's Factory ZERO is headed to Barrett-Jackson's upcoming Scottsdale auction.

GM

To sweeten the deal, 100 percent of proceeds will be donated to Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, the name of which honors a firefighter who died while saving others during the September 11 attacks.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

GM

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The reborn Hummer on offer is listed with a white exterior coat, a black "Lunar Horizon"-themed interior, and a cylinder count of zero—thanks to The Drive for pointing out the automotive auction house's cheeky sense of humor.

GM

Being a first edition, the zero-emissions brute gets GMC's range-leading appointment. Specs include 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 pound-feet of torque generated by three separate motors contained in new Ultium Drive units, 350-plus miles of range from a 24-module, double-stacked battery arrangement, and a blistering three-second zero-to-60 mph time.



GM

A unique "CrabWalk" feature also allows the rear and front wheels wrapped in 35-inch tires to steer at the same angle at low speeds, enabling diagonal movement of the vehicle while navigating tricky terrain. The GMC Sierra's clever six-function MultiPro tailgate will be tailored specifically for the Hummer's rear.

GM

Inside are something called "Tech Bronze" accents, durable all-weather flooring, and a Bose 14-speaker audio system featuring Electric Vehicle Sound Enhancement—GM says the audio technology was designed specifically for the Hummer EV's cabin.

GM

Those who plan on bidding on 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1, VIN 001 should plan on paying a huge seven-figure premium over the $112,595 SRP. Because in 2020, GM also auctioned off the first eighth-gen Chevrolet Corvette Stingray for $3 million, nearly 50 times the American supercar's $59,995.

GM

Head to Barrett-Jackson's website to learn more before the charity auction kicks off on March 20.