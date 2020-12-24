All 10,000 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1s Sold Out in 10 Minutes

GM

It's a good thing that GM invested $2.2 billion in an electric car-dedicated facility, because the all initial reservations for the American automaker's reborn Hummer EV were filled in 10 minutes.

Back in October, Motor Trend reported that the limited-run of 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1—the range-leading first version due out in 2021—were snapped up almost immediately. Now new information suggests that the unofficial preorder count is 10,000, and more could be on their way.

That figure comes from a Detroit Free Press article stating that pre-sale popularity has led to approximately half of GMC's 1,900 U.S. dealers agreeing to invest up to $140,000 to carry the forthcoming supertruck. And while GM declined to disclose the number of preorders, an anonymous GMC dealer who attended a virtual corporate meeting said that the company is looking into opening Edition 1 order books back up.

"The Hummer Edition 1 sold out in 10 minutes and they said they had enough orders for it to fulfill their first year of production currently," the dealer said. "But they are evaluating if they can build more."

Despite cutting the the Hummer EV's development time from 50 to just 26 months (per Green Car Reports), GM is still promising some seriously impressive performance in its latest literature on the First Edition.

Said figures include 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 pound-feet of torque generated by three separate motors contained in new Ultium Drive units, 350-plus miles of range from a 24-module, double-stacked battery arrangement, and a blistering three-second zero-to-60 mph time. A unique "CrabWalk" feature also allows the rear and front wheels wrapped in 35-inch tires to steer at the same angle at low speeds, enabling diagonal movement of the vehicle while navigating tricky terrain. The GMC Sierra's clever six-function MultiPro tailgate will be tailored specifically for the Hummer's rear.

The 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 will be priced at $112,595 when it hits dealerships in 2021. A similarly-equipped Hummer EV3X priced at $99,999 will arrive in 2022, followed by less expensive future variants in the following years.