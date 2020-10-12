This Rare 1975 Lamborghini Countach Is a Retro Dream Machine

1975 Lamborghini Countach LP400 Photo copyright and courtesy of Gooding & Company. Image by Mike Maez.

In addition to these three gorgeous, multi-generational Ferraris, Gooding & Company's Geared Online October auction will feature a slew of 70s classics. And one stands out in particular.

1975 Lamborghini Countach LP400 Photo copyright and courtesy of Gooding & Company. Image by Mike Maez.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

It's a Lamborghini Countach, the direct successor to the supercar-era spawning Miura. Not just any Countach, but a 1975 LP400 "Periscopio." The Italian qualifier is a reference to the periscope system that was integrated into the cockpit to improve visibility—something that was replaced by a traditional rear view mirror on all other Countach variants. The 4.0-liter V12-powered coupe would go on to be bedroom poster car of the 1970s and 1980s.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1975 Lamborghini Countach LP400 Photo copyright and courtesy of Gooding & Company. Image by Mike Maez.

One of only 158 ever made, chassis 1120064 is presented here in its striking original Blue Metallizzato livery. It was taken care of by collectors in Germany and Italy before settling with its current owner in the US. Gooding & Company set the retro Raging Bull's pre-auction estimate at $900,000-$1.1 million.

1975 Lancia Stratos HF Stradale Photo courtesy and copyright of Gooding & Company. Image by Mike Maez.

Speaking classic Italian exotics, a 1975 Lancia Stratos HF Stradale is also up for grabs. This road-going version of the three-time World Rally Championship-winning Lancia Stratos is presented in as-found, unrestored condition. Even so, it's expected to fetch $350,000-$450,00.

1970 Alpine A110 1600S Photo courtesy and copyright of Gooding & Company. Image by Brian Henniker.

Another highlight of the Gear Online auction is the French-built Alpine A110. While the inaugural 1962 model claimed the first World Rally Championship this 1970 example represents the highest evolution of the 1600 VB model. Expect to pay $180,000-$240,000 to pick it up, as it's been professionally restored to the period correct Group 4 racing specification.

1970 Alpine A110 1600S Photo courtesy and copyright of Gooding & Company. Image by Brian Henniker.

If German engineering is more your speed, a selection of 70s-era Porsche 911s and 914s in various conditions will be on the Geared Online October block, with values ranging from $50,000 to $225,000. The complete catalogue of collectible vehicles won't be available to view until Monday October 19—a week before bidding opens on October 26 at 9 a.m. PTD.