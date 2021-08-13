The Lamborghini Countach Returns as a Hybrid Supercar

Lamborghini

Five decades after the first Lamborghini Countach prototype debuted at Geneva, the famously wedge-shaped supercar that adorned countless bedroom posters in the 1980s has been gloriously re-imagined for the 21st century.

Lamborghini

As predicted, the Countach LPI 800-4 employs the same hybrid combo of a 6.5-liter V12 and a 48-volt e-motor that pushes 819 combined hp to all four wheels through a seven-speed gearbox in the limited-edition Sian, Lambo's most powerful production car.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Lamborghini

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The seriously quick 2.8-second zero-to-60 mph time carries over, but the new Countach is on of just a few Raging Bulls that will break 220 mph, besting even the Sian's 217-mph top end.

Lamborghini

Lambo disciples are no doubt already fighting about whether the new Countach's shape faithfully embodies the original's, but the Italian marque includes quite a few retro references to both the inaugural LP400 that debuted in 1974 and the second-gen LP500 that entered production in 1982.

Lamborghini

Specifically, the latter's Quattrovalvole edition served as inspiration for the hexagonal wheel arches, as well as the angular hood's long, rectangular shaped grille and headlights. These elements are undeniably distinct from the more complex geometrical front ends of the contemporary Sian and Aventador.

Lamborghini

But the most Countach-ey bit has to be the "gills,"—the NACA air intakes cut into the side and doors. Or maybe it's the Periscopio slats running from the roof to the rear, teasing passersby with a glimpse the powerful 12-pot below. The "telephone" style rims recalling a rotary dial also shouldn't be counted out when deciding which feature is the most endearing.

Lamborghini

The interior harks to the original Countach in a modern context. A heritage combo of red and black leather gets geometric stitching on the specially designed comfort seats and dashboard, sporting a decidedly retro square motif.

Lamborghini

A model-exclusive HDMI center touchscreen also includes a special Stile (Design) button—press it to receive a crash course in the Countach's design philosophy.

Lamborghini

No prices have been announced, but the all-new Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 will be limited to just 112 examples.