These Classic Lamborghini Countachs Are Up for Grabs

Which retro Raging Bull would you want in your garage?

Top: Josh Hway/Gooding & Company, Bottom: Mike Maez/Gooding& Company

When Lamborghini soon unveils the revived Countach nameplate, a handful of classic car purists will inevitably accuse the Italian marque of ruining the retro supe's legacy. For them, we present a pair of OG Countachs headed to an upcoming Gooding & Company auction.

Josh Hway/Gooding & Company

First up is a 1984 Countach 5000S. The Bianco Perlato (Pearl White) exterior and matching rims combined with a Rosso (Red) interior is already an uncommon colorway, but making it one of a kind is a Plexiglas panel in red acrylic covering the tail. This custom request would have been rejected by Lambo suits if it hadn't come from a top American importer.

Josh Hway/Gooding & Company

A factory-fitted Ansa F1 sport exhaust changes the tone of 368-hp 4.8-liter V12, which is mated to a five-speed manual transmission. Its unique spec and a relatively low 3,666-mile odometer reading are among other reasons that this Countach holds an estimated value between $600,000-$750,000.

Mike Maez/Gooding & Company

Only have half that to burn on a retro Raging Bull? This 1989 Countach 25th Anniversary Edition in red over black leather is also headed to the block. One of just 657 examples produced, the celebratory model benefitted from more than two decades of engine and chassis development.

Mike Maez/Gooding & Company

While the '84 Countach above is carbureted, the 25th Anniversary Edition's larger 5.2-liter V12 is electronically fuel injected, contributing to a sizable output increase to 455 hp. You can have the fastest and most refined factory Countach ever with 2,700 miles on the odometer for somewhere between $275,000-$350,000.

Josh Hway/Gooding & Company

If the Countach isn't your dream classic Lambo, a pair of million-dollar Miuras, a 350 GT, and a 400 GT will also be offered at Gooding & Company's Pebble Beach Auctions on August 13 and 14. Click here to learn more.