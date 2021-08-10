Lamborghini Is Bringing Back the Countach

The iconic supercar that once adorned bedroom posters everywhere is officially making a comeback.
Lamborghini Countach Final

For the first time in Lamborghini's 58-year-history, the bull-badged brand is reviving a classic nameplate in the all-new Countach

A contemporary edition of the flagship Lambo supercar that ruled the road (and teenaged bedroom walls) in the 1970s and 1980s is "coming," according to a new teaser video featuring a montage of the car's countless poster printings. 

After a prototype was shown at the 1971 Geneva Motor Show, the first production Countach was specced with a 4.0-liter, longitudinally-mounted V12 delivering 375 horsepower. A final, 25th anniversary edition manufactured in 1988 and 1989 got an upgraded 5.2-liter V12 packing 455 horsepower before the succeeding Diablo took the reigns. 

Lamborghini hasn't announced the new Countach's powertrain. A leak spotted by CNET's Road Show claims that it'll be the hybrid combo of a 6.5-liter V12, electric motor that pushes 819 combined hp through a seven-speed gearbox in the limited-edition Sian, Lambo's most powerful production car

But Road and Track opines that this would be antithetical to the true spirit of the Countach. The automotive outlet writes that the car "is a truly absurd vehicle, one that is terrible in almost every respect and all the better for it." 

In this sense, using Lambo's newest, meticulously engineered hybrid engine in a historically untamable model just wouldn't sit right with purists. 

All will be revealed when the reborn Lamborghini Countach debuts at Monterey Car Week later this week. 

