Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Gets Stealthy With ‘All Terrain’ Camoflauge Editions

These AWD camo Lambos take inspiration from the terrain they’re designed to dominate.

The off-road-ready Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato—along with all of the other variants of the outgoing, V10-powered Raging Bull—may be impossible to order new from the Italian marque, as production is expected to cease 2024. But that hasn’t stopped Lambo from somewhat cruelly teasing us with covert limited-edition camo versions.

The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato “All Terrain” series was created by the brand’s Ad Personam customization studio to flaunt at Italy’s revered Milan Fashion Week. A total of 12 cars in four different liveries debuted with paint schemes that reflect four different rugged environments, each of which would turn most supercars into manmade terrain features.

NEVE (snow) channels chilly hues of the tundra; SABBIA (sand) features the neutral tones of warm desert dunes and green cacti; BOSCO (green track) evokes the trees, mosses and leaves of forest paths, and TERRA (gravel) recalls the warm ground and gravel of open country.

All 12 cars get roofs and upper hoods in matt black, a lower portion with a band featuring a color that complements its respective camo, roof rails, cross bars, 19-inch Morus forged rims, and complementary caliper colors. Inside are Ad Personam specifications feature dark chrome and carbon twill with Alcantara, lasered Sterrato dedicated graphics and an Ad Personam plate denoting the special edition while recalling the external livery.

At an epic Rocky Mountain rally last year, we discovered the thrill of having a high-revving Italian V10 producing 602 horsepower in a package offering 25 percent more travel at the front axle than other Huracans and 35 percent more on the rear. Lambo also loaded up the Rally mode from the Urus SUV which unleashes the traction control, allowing this slightly unhinged Huracán variant to drift off road.

Sadly, all 12 Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato All Terrain series examples have already been sold to selected clients worldwide—three of them went to the U.S. Despite the intended use of camo, it will definitely make a Lambo easier to spot.