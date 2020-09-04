This Holy Grail Lamborghini Miura Is Headed to Auction

The ultimate evolution of the world's first supercar is up for grabs.

Copyright and courtesy of Gooding & Company. Photo by Mathieu Heurtault.

Any of the 764 Lamborghini Miuras built in Sant'Agata Bolognese between 1966 and 1973 has the potential to be the pinnacle of a collection, given both their rarity and wide regard as the world's first supercar. But the final Miura P400SV is a holy-grail Raging Bull, and Santa Monica's Gooding & Company is putting a 1971 example on its "Passion of a Lifetime" auction block.

Copyright and courtesy of Gooding & Company. Photo by Mathieu Heurtault.

Adding to chassis No. 4878's exclusivity is its "Speciale" designation—the wealthy French industrialist ordered the vehicle with the same dry-sump oil system and ZF limited-slip diff used on the Miura Jota prototype created by legendary Lamborghini test driver Bob Wallace.

Copyright and courtesy of Gooding & Company. Photo by Mathieu Heurtault.

Behind the rear axle is a 4.0-liter V12 engine mated to a five speed manual transmission, and because the current owner commissioned a full restoration by two leading specialists, the engine should produce something very close to its original 385-horsepower rating.

Other key specs include an independent wishbone suspension, four-wheel ventilated disc brakes, anti-roll bars and four output-enhancing Weber carburetors, and its original gold metallic paint coat.

Copyright and courtesy of Gooding & Company. Photo by Mathieu Heurtault.

Gooding didn't provide details on mileage, but the pre-sale estimate of $2.1-$2.7 million indicates that the odometer reading will be low. The auction kicks off Saturday, September 5—click here to learn more.