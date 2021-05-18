Lamborghini to Launch First Fully Electric Supercar by 2025

In the meantime, two new V12-powered Raging Bull rides are coming this year.

The hybrid Lamborghini Sian Roadster. Lamborghini

Lamborghini's future is looking positively electric. The exotic Italian automaker had a sellout success in its most powerful ride ever, the hybrid Sian. Now the Raging Bull brand says we can expect a combustion-less model by 2025.

In fact, the second half of the decade will be entirely dedicated to creating fully electric models, in accordance with the final phase of Lamborghini's Cor Tauri plan, named for the brightest star in the bull-shaped Taurus constellation.

Before that, the venerated marque will implement hybrid powertrains in its entire fleet by 2024. The first hybrid series production Lambo is expected to launch in 2023, helping to hit a target product CO2 emission reduction of 50 percent by 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The hybrid Lamborghini Sian Lamborghini

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

As for the immediate future, Lamborghini will be celebrating combustion-only supercars of the past and present, with two new V12-powered models coming this year.

“Lamborghini’s electrification plan is a newly-plotted course, necessary in the context of a radically-changing world, where we want to make our contribution by continuing to reduce environmental impact through concrete projects," said Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann.

"Our response is a plan with a 360 degree approach, encompassing our products and our Sant’Agata Bolognese location, taking us towards a more sustainable future while always remaining faithful to our DNA."