Lamborghini’s First Superyacht Is A 101-Foot Missile With 7,600 Horsepower

The Tecnomar for Lamborghini 101FT is one of the fastest and most powerful watercraft of its size.

(Automobili Lamborghini)

In 2020, the Italian Sea Group’s Tecnomar brand made waves with the release of a 63-foot speedboat featuring styling a la the the low-volume Lamborghini Sian, which attracted mass publicity and a celebrity buyer in UFC legend Conor McGregor. Knowing that, expect the significantly larger and more powerful Tecnomar for Lamborghini 101FT, the first Lamborghini-branded superyacht, to create a metaphorical tsunami.

Following a similarly inspired design formula, the 101-footer takes cues from the few-off Lamborghini Fenomeno, the Revuelto-based few-off masterpiece that debuted at Monterey Car Week 2025 with a naturally aspirated V12 and triple-electric-motor system, just under 1,080 horsepower, a 2.4-second 60 mph time and a 217 mph-plus top speed.

Much care went into ensuring the yacht’s color scheme matched the Fenomeno’s lime green and black “Giallo Crius” launch livery, and there are plenty of nods to Lambo’s geometric motifs in the vessel’s geometry. The extent of the design inspiration is especially obvious in the stunning image of the vehicle and yacht in-profile seen above. Additionally, the yacht’s helm station nods to the cockpit of the the Huracan-replacing Temerario supercar, with the goal of giving the captain “the same feeling as being behind the wheel of a Lamborghini super sports car.”

More quintessentially Lamborghini design elements, including hexagons and “Y”-shapes, are found inside, which can accommodate up to nine guests plus a full crew across three dedicated cabins. Imagery shows rather sparse interior spaces largely clad in muted gray tones without a rounded edge in sight—even a Raging Bull figurine features the angular cuts seen on Lambo bodies.

As impressive as the design is the powerplant: three powerful MTU 16V 2000 M96L engines, combined with three surface propellers, are capable of pushing the massive watercraft to a top speed of 45 knots (about 52 mph), thanks to a combined output of 7,600 horsepower. That makes the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 101FT one of the fastest boats of its size, right up there with the 7,800-hp AB Yachts 100 Superfast.

“With the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 101FT, we are taking Lamborghini’s DNA to sea,” said Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann. “Performance, design, and innovation come together in a motoryacht that redefines the concept of nautical luxury. It is not only a yacht, but an affirmation of Italian excellence. The Italian Sea Group and Automobili Lamborghini share an exclusive clientele, who are passionate about beauty, technology, and extreme performance. It is exactly this shared vision that makes our collaboration so natural and so significant.”

A likely eight-figure price tag and more info will be announced closer to the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 101FT’s maiden voyage in 2027.