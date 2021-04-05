Land Rover Unveils Most Luxurious Range Rover Yet

Land Rover

Land Rover's bespoke Special Vehicle Operations division outdid itself to create the most opulent of the storied Range Rover SUV.

Taking the SVAutobiography flagship to even loftier heights is the Ultimate trim, beginning with a newly formulated satin-finished Orchard Green coat and Narvik Black roof.

Copper detailing is used to add bling all over the body and interior, be it the infill of the Range Rover badging on the hood and tailgate or "SV" roundels on the B pillar, headrests and center console.

The flagship model is the long wheelbase SVAutobiography Ultimate edition, and it's focused on luxury. Amenities include power-closing rear doors, available upholster by Italy's Poltrona Frau, reclining heated and cooled massage front seats and Land Rover's "Executive Class Comfort-Plus" rear seats, a refrigerated compartment with deployable tables, and a Zenith clock mounted in the center console.

Two powerplants are available: a 557-horsepower supercharged V8, or a 398-horsepower plug-in hybrid V8 that can run for up to 25 miles on electricity alone.

As a driver-focused model, the standard-wheelbase SVAutobiography Dynamic is available exclusively with the supercharged engine.

Steering calibration and suspension geometry are optimized for agility, while the Dynamic Response active roll system keeps things planted. It also rides slightly closer to the ground.

And the Dynamic model also gets an exclusive aesthetic package, including Gloss Dark Gray rims, Graphite Atlas finishing on the vent, bumper and grille, anodized red paddle shifters, and an Ebony/Vintage Tan interior trim.

The Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate and Dynamic editions start at $254,000 and $204,000, respectively.