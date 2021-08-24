Land Rover Unveils Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition

The fastest and most powerful Land Rover yet gets a luxury upgrade to match its supercharged V8's flagship power.

Land Rover's Special Vehicle Operations bespoke edition is back at it again with a high-end Ultimate application, this time giving the performance-leading Range Rover Sport SVR a glossy new makeover.

The fastest and most powerful Land Rover to date maintains its 575-hp supercharged 5.0-liter V8—enough gas-fed gall for the off-roader to blitz 60 mph in 4.3 seconds and top out at 176 mph. But those who recall the Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate edition know to expect some extra aesthetic appeal from the superlative trim.

Two exclusive gloss main colors include the Maya Blue seen here and Marl Gray, both of which are infused with reflective white glass flake particles.

Those hues pop against the Narvik Black roof, door mirror caps, front grille, front wing detail and tailgate finishers, but darker aspirations are fulfilled by a third Ligurian Black Satin base coat for a menacing, murdered-out look.

A subtle-but-distinct detail can be viewed on black knurled Range Rover badging on the hood and tailgate, which is highlighted with the same Fuji White used on the side fender accents. Other key exterior elements include a carbon fiber-vented hood, 22-inch split spoke rims and black brake calipers.

Inside, upgrades are modest. Provided art shows chrome-finished SV Bespoke B-Pillar Badges and "Ultimate Edition" treadplates, but the paddle shifters are said to be rendered in black anodized metal.

Land Rover recommends buyers spring for the Ebony and Citrus interior, which gets exclusive SVR-embossed performance seats in Windsor leather.

Priced from $141,600, the Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate edition is available to order now online.