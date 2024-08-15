Living Vehicle’s Solar-Powered GT39 Trailer Features Yacht-Like Luxury

The self-sustaining trailer features yacht-inspired finishes, a 70-inch TV, a chef’s kitchen and an electronic fireplace.

It’s bold to call even the most baller trailer the “apex of luxury travel” when private jet vacations are available, but when it comes to mobile homes, the Living Vehicle GT39 may actually live up to its boastful billing. The Santa Barbara-based startup designs sustainable luxury vehicles that serve as “high-end mobile living solutions for a nomadic lifestyle,” and their newly launched fifth wheel is their top-of-the-line offering.

According to Living Vehicle, the GT39 is loaded with materials and components typically found on high-end yachts, including powder-coated aluminum cabinetry and durable marine-grade equipment. The amenities channel those found in a well-heeled home: There’s a chef’s kitchen, a bar that doubles as a workspace, a 70-inch home theater system, reclining chairs, eight-foot ceilings, a king-size master suite with panoramic windows, hardwood floors, a large teak-paneled shower, an electronic fireplace, and a deck that can seat two chairs and a table.

But it’s the self-sustaining capability that Living Vehicle sells the hardest. The entire roof is covered in solar panels, with sizable fold-out panels further increasing the total solar-absorbing surface area. Together, they provide up to a whopping 5,000 watts of solar power, and the system is supported by a hybrid backup power generator.

The GT39 may be Living Vehicle’s premier trailer, but it’s not the most recognized. That would be the CyberTrailer that made the rounds earlier this summer. With an angled roof, black windows, and stainless steel sides, and electric vehicle tow charging, the trailer is tailor-made to be hitched to the Tesla Cybertruck.

(Living Vehicle)

The Living Vehicle CyberTrailer starts at $175,000, and while the GT39’s price isn’t listed on its website, bet on it being substantially more. The preceding Living Vehicle flagship, the HD30 Pro, clocked in at over $600,000, and the GT39 is significantly larger and better equipped. Visit the brand’s website to learn more.