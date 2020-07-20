Maserati Unveils Its First Electric Car, The Ghibli Hybrid

The Italian automaker is creating buzz by electrifying all new models.

Before Maserati launches the Tesla-targeting, sub-two-second Alfieri, the Modena, Italy-based automaker is debuting its first electrified vehicle.

The Ghibli Hybrid is more subdued than other Italian performance hybrids like the Ferrari SF90 Stradale and Lamborghini Sian. A turbocharged 2.0-liter in-line four cylinder is assisted by an electric supercharger that draws power from a 48-volt battery.

A maximum of 330 hp and 332 pound-feet of torque are fed to the rear wheels via a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission, which gets the four-door sedan to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds on the way to a 158-mph top speed.

Rather than raw performance, Maserati wants the Ghibili to strike a balance between "performance, efficiency and driving pleasure." The car's looks aren't overbearing either, with a profile that harks to the late 90s-era 3200 GT and signature iconic side air ducts in blue to match the brake calipers. Musical tuning forks served as the inspiration for the redesigned grille bars, which surround the Maserati trident.

Ghibli Hybrid also marks the debut of the new Maserati Connect program, which allows the vehicle's software and security systems to be upgraded on the move. The cockpit features the latest iteration of Maserati Intelligent Assistant multimedia system, operated by an HD screen that's been up-sized from 8.4 to 10.1 inches.

Maserati says that the Ghibli Hybrid represents the first step in a plan that will lead to the electrification of all new models, including the GranTurismo and GranCabrio EVs that are set to arrive in 2021.

Porsche made a similar announcement in 2019 when the German marque promised to electrify half of its fleet by 2025.

Pricing for the 2021 Maserati Ghibli Hybrid hasn't been announced. But as of now, it won't be available in the U.S, according to Car and Driver.