McLaren Unveils 'High-Performance Hybrid' Supercar

McLaren

McLaren's Super Series is getting a new, V6-powered hybrid that's been partially unveiled in photos of a stunning camouflaged test mule.

The electrified supercar, referred to now as the "High-Performance Hybrid" (HPH), will occupy the entry-level position below the V8-powered 720S, 720S Spider and 765LT. With production of the Sports Series designation ending with the completion of the GT4-inspired 620R's run, it will be positioned only above the McLaren GT in price.

The HPH will be the first built on the marque's new carbon fiber platform, dubbed McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture. Aside from cylinder count, the only other bit of information we know about the powertrain is that it'll have an electric only mode that provides medium range.

McLaren

Car and Driver predicts 3.0-liters of displacement and at least as much horsepower as the outgoing, 563-hp 570S, as well as an increase in torque. Its shell also looks very similar to the 570S's, save for deeper air intakes and sharper angles.

“This all-new McLaren supercar is the distillation of everything we have done to date; all that we have learned and achieved,” commented Mike Flewitt, CEO, McLaren Automotive.

“This is a new kind of McLaren for a new era, an extraordinary drivers’ car that offers blistering performance as well as an all-electric range capable of covering most urban journeys. We see this new McLaren as a true ‘next generation’ supercar and cannot wait to show it to customers.”

Look for the McLaren HPH to arrive in the first half of 2021.